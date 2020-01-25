Weather Alert

PAC029-077-091-101-260000- /O.NEW.KPHI.FA.W.0006.200125T2000Z-200126T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Lehigh PA-Montgomery PA-Chester PA-Philadelphia PA- 300 PM EST Sat Jan 25 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Flood Warning for... South central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Western Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northeastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 700 PM EST. * At 259 PM EST, Automated rain gauges indicated flooding is occurring across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.Some of the river gauge readings have reached 8.08 feet at Phoenixville along the French Creek, 4.05 feet at Hillegass along the West Branch of the Perkiomen Creek, and 8.07 feet at Valley Forge along the Valley Creek. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Philadelphia, Norristown, Pottstown, Phoenixville, West Norriton, East Norriton, Conshohocken, Collegeville, Royersford, Trappe, East Greenville, Schwenksville, Green Lane, Pughtown, Spring Mount, Valley Forge, Geryville, King Of Prussia, Plymouth Meeting and Skippack. This includes the following highways... Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 16 and 19. Pennsylvania Turnpike near exit 326. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 339. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. && LAT...LON 4016 7581 4020 7565 4024 7565 4026 7560 4018 7551 4022 7549 4040 7556 4047 7552 4044 7548 4031 7541 4018 7540 4008 7525 4001 7521 4007 7536 4004 7542 4011 7552 4014 7583 $$