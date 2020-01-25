As expected, a soaking rain kicked off our weekend, mainly from Saturday morning through early afternoon. Widespread heavy downpours were seen, along with some wind gusts early on over 30 miles-per-hour, and several spots from Berks County into Chester County and down into the Delaware Valley and northern Delaware experienced minor flooding along smaller creeks and streams and some roads. Rainfall totals for the large majority of the area ranged between 1.00” and 1.75”, but there were some isolated higher amounts greater than 2.00”. Much drier times were seen as we worked later into the afternoon as steady rain moved away to our north and east leaving behind just a few showers or some drizzle. You may have even seen a few breaks in the clouds. Even with all the clouds and rain Saturday, highs still managed to reach mild levels in the middle 40s, with 50s seen from Interstate 95 and points south and east. We’ll see much improved conditions for Sunday as clouds and sunshine split the difference in the sky with most of us staying dry the entire time. In fact, a lot of this upcoming week will be quiet and "mild" with high temperatures hovering around 40 degrees or higher. It's not until this time next weekend that another storm threatens some rain or snow or something in between, but we know better than to get our hopes up or down this far out.
TONIGHT
Surface low pressure will continue to move further away from our area to the north and east tonight while a broad upper level low pressure system over the Great Lakes creeps slowly eastward. Drier air will be filtering in across the region gradually breaking up our overcast sky tonight, but some leftover moisture behind the departing low to our north and east combined with some energy from the upper level low to our northwest may still spark a rain or snow shower, primarily for the Poconos and far northern New Jersey, and areas closer to Interstate 81. Overnight low temperatures should dip down close to freezing, but likely stay just above that mark in many spots, so don’t be overly concerned about standing water freezing up.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While the main surface low that brought us all the rain on Saturday will have moved well away to our northeast, the broad upper level low in its wake from the Great Lakes will continue its journey eastward across our area. While many should stay dry both Sunday and Monday, the energy from the upper level low will still make for times where clouds dominate the sky, with a few sunnier intervals seen on occasion. The upper level low may also spark a rain or snow shower well north and west of the Lehigh Valley Sunday, and just a straight up flurry or snow shower chance once again well north and west of the Lehigh Valley on Monday. A rather brisk west, then northwest breeze will remain, though not as gusty as our winds were early Saturday morning. Highs will settle back into the low to mid 40s, not quite as mild as the preceding few days, but still above normal for this time of year.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The mostly dry and fairly tranquil weather pattern should continue through the end of January on Friday, with a string of fairly sunny and largely pleasant days from Tuesday through Friday. Highs will remain close to the 40-degree mark with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Clouds may increase on Friday ahead of our next window for a storm, which will of course be another weekend, the third in a row if you’re counting. Accordingly, there’s a chance of rain and snow in the forecast for Saturday and perhaps into early Sunday as well. There's also a chance however that this storm completely misses us to the south. As is typically the case this far out, it’s something to keep in mind for now, but don’t expect the current forecast to remain locked in place. There will likely be changes and fine tuning to that part of the forecast as we get closer.