We wrapped up the week on Friday with a warm and rather humid but mainly dry day with a mix of sunshine and high clouds, as any rain was mostly confined to areas south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore. On the weather map, we still have a pesky front stretched out across the lower Mid-Atlantic, which will remain in place all weekend. And there's even a developing low pressure rippling along it that could become Tropical Storm Kyle by the weekend. But don't worry, as even if this becomes Kyle, it zips out to sea pretty quickly with no sensible impact on our weather. What will have an impact on our weekend forecast is high pressure nosing down from Eastern Canada, enough to keep Saturday and some of Sunday dry, cooler, and more comfortable with lower humidity. As yet another low pressure develops and slides along our front on Sunday, more clouds will overspread the area and a little rain is possible, especially in areas south of the Lehigh Valley and even more so from the Delaware Valley towards the shore. Temperature-wise, we're in for an extended stretch of seasonably warm highs in the low 80s through most of next week, except some cooler mid 70s on Sunday, with no 90-degree heat in sight. As an added bonus, the forecast is a mainly dry one for most of the first half of next week as well.
TONIGHT
Expect partly cloudy skies overnight as we start to feel the influence from our Canadian high pressure. With a clockwise flow of air around that high, an east to northeast wind will bring cooler and less humid air our way. As a result, expect lows to be in the mid 60s as dew points drop, which means the comfort level should slowly increase overnight.
SATURDAY
Saturday gets the nod as the better and brighter weekend day, with sunshine giving way to clouds as the day progresses. Expect a seasonably warm day with highs in the low 80s, more comfortable humidity levels, and an onshore breeze that will be a little brisk if you are beach-bound. It should be an entirely dry day for everyone as well, before rain chances sneak into southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey on Sunday.
SUNDAY
Expect more clouds on Sunday as low pressure ripples along that old front well to our south, spreading mostly cloudy skies for much of the area for most of the day. Areas south of the Interstate 78 corridor have the higher chance of rain, and even more so along and south of I-76/276 in Pennsylvania and I-195 in New Jersey. Rainfall amounts look mostly light, as any heavier rain should stay off to our south. The extra clouds keep temperatures down, in the mid 70s for most, a fairly rare cooler than average summer day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Outside of a weak cold front passing from the Great Lakes and through the Northeast later Monday and Monday night, the first half of next week looks largely quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonably warm highs in the low 80s. That front can touch off a shower or thunderstorm later Monday or Monday night, but most of the time remains dry through Wednesday.