After a very nice Saturday weather-wise, the weekend wasn't able to end on quite as nice of a note Sunday. A weak disturbance tracked across the region Sunday bringing some steady rain first thing this morning (and even some wet snow for the highest ridgetops of the Poconos) followed by occasional showers and even some brief downpours for the remainder of the day. Skies were mainly overcast, although occasionally a bit of sun popped through. Afternoon highs only reached the upper 40s to low 50s. We'll get back to some nice and pleasant weather for this time of the year to start the new work and school week, then things turn damp again with a few opportunities for some soaking rain mid to late week. Other than the potential for some heavy rain though, no big snowstorms or severe weather outbreaks are in the cards, and high temperatures will run fairly close to where they should be for this time of the year mainly between 55 and 60 degrees.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A few leftover showers from the daytime Sunday will remain possible early on this evening. Low pressure that crossed the region during the daytime however will be heading out to sea tonight allowing high pressure to build closer from our west. Any stray lingering showers early on this evening should quickly fall apart after sunset, and skies will gradually clear turning out partly cloudy. Breezes may actually pick up a bit and be a little gusty early on tonight, however look for those breezes to then gradually back down later as high pressure moves closer. We'll see overnight lows drop to seasonably chilly levels in the mid 30s.
EARLY IN THE WEEK
High pressure briefly returns on Monday leading to a dry day with sunshine giving way to some increasing clouds and highs inching back up into the mid 50s. A brief shower is possible Monday night as a warm front slides through, but most will remain dry. Then Tuesday features a return to the low 60s for highs, although skies will turn out mostly cloudy in advance of the next storm system set to bring us more wet weather and some rain Tuesday night into some of Wednesday.
MIDDLE AND LATTER HALF OF THE WEEK
Tuesday night through the rest of the week looks a bit unsettled, with plenty of clouds and some rain chances. One round of rain will likely slide through Tuesday night into early Wednesday thanks to low pressure tracking up from our south and then moving off of the northern Mid-Atlantic coast. We will then see a break later Wednesday before another round of wet weather arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday as low pressure combined with a cold front approaches from our west. Steadier rains Thursday should exit for Friday as the aforementioned front slowly works offshore, however, a broad upper level trough will slowly build in in the wake of the front, and this will lead to a mostly cloudy Friday with still a slight chance for a shower, especially during the afternoon. As unsettled as the middle and latter portion of the week looks, the good news is that high temperatures don't look to be too far from normal right now, generally between 55 and 60 degrees.
