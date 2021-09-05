Sunday definitely was nowhere near as nice as what the last several days have been like. Thanks to a cold front moving in from our west, the region saw plenty of cloud cover along with occasional showers and even a few periods of drizzle. The somewhat gloomy conditions kept highs about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year as many only reached the lower 70s. It is of course a holiday weekend, and one might think we’re following the theme of how Memorial Day panned out, plus the days leading up to the 4th of July which featured cloudy skies and some rain with cooler than normal temperatures. Fortunately this go around, Mother Nature is going to cooperate and give us nice weather to wrap up the holiday stretch on Labor Day. Highs should rebound to around 80 degrees Monday with low humidity and a return to a decent amount of sunshine. By the middle of the week, humidity will become more noticeable, but highs will remain close to seasonable levels, as a few mid-week scattered showers or a thunderstorm will be possible on Wednesday. The week will close with more fall-like temperatures as highs reach the 70s and nights dip into the brisk 50s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As a cold front from our west continues to track eastward through the region, a few showers or a period of drizzle will remain possible tonight, although nothing too terribly heavy is expected. While a rumble or two of thunder can’t entirely be ruled out as well, no severe storms are expected. Later tonight, an area of low pressure developing along the front to our south near the Delmarva will track northeastward and may bring a period of some steadier rain to parts of Delaware and southern New Jersey. Other than that, much of the region can expect a rather cloudy night with areas of fog developing late. Overnight lows should drop into the low 60s.
LABOR DAY MONDAY
We'll get warmer and back up to 80 degrees for the first time in days on Labor Day as some early patchy fog gives way to plenty of sunshine and a comfortable breeze to wrap up the holiday weekend. A weak disturbance will be sliding by to our north across Upstate New York and while this could spark a stray shower down into parts of the Poconos, the large majority of the area should remain dry. So, rivers and streams should continue to recede, and our saturated ground will continue to dry out. High pressure building in from the west Monday night will lead to lightening winds along with clear skies. This should set us up for a very cool and refreshing night as lows drop into the mid 50s.
MIDDLE OF THE WEEK
If you want to extend the holiday weekend by one day, Tuesday's weather will give you good reason to do just that. Expect lots of sunshine and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees once again. Our next cold front approaches later Wednesday, so clouds and humidity will increase ahead of it, along with a few showers or a thunderstorm later Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Highs Wednesday are expected to climb a few ticks more into the low and mid 80s. Wednesday’s cold front looks like it will be a little stronger compared to Sunday's front, so we can’t entirely rule out a stray strong storm or some downpours. Overall though, this still doesn't look to be anything too alarming at this time.
END OF THE WEEK
Wednesday’s cold front should be sliding off the coast for Thursday allowing cooler and less humid air to return to the region. An upper level trough swinging through will keep some clouds around mixed with sunshine, and an isolated shower may pop up as well. Overall though, Thursday looks pretty nice with highs reaching the upper 70s and dew points falling back into the comfortable 50s. High pressure builds in from our west for Friday leading to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Nighttime lows during this period are once again expected to drop back into the cool and refreshing mid and upper 50s.
