Our dry weather forecast continues, with no appreciable rain outside of an isolated shower or two this entire week. It's a bit of a dry stretch with lots of sunshine. Saturday's clouds ended a streak of 14 straight days of more sun than clouds during daylight hours... something that has not happened since last August at ABE. The rest of the week looks seasonably and comfortably warm with highs generally in the 70s through Wednesday, before a passing mainly dry front cools us 10 degrees headed into Memorial Day Weekend. Morning lows will be comfortable within 5 degtrees on either side of 50 throughout the week. At ABE, today will be the 20th straight day of less than .1" of rainfall. While this does happen from time to time, it looks like we will add at least another 6 days to this dry spell. Keep those newly planted gardens well watered. Next weekend, for Memorial Day weekend, we are following a potential system which could bring some showers.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
The sunshine returns with some warmer temperatures, with skies mostly sunny and highs inching up to the upper 70s. A north to northwesterly breeze may be a little gusty at times between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour, but otherwise expect a rather sunny and very comfortable day.
SUNDAY NIGHT
A comfortable night with mainly clear skies and lows near 50.
ALL OF NEXT WEEK
Early next week looks mostly or entirely dry, with an extended stretch of partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm days with highs mostly around 75-80 degrees and comfy nighttime lows around the 50-degree mark, though a passing front on Wednesday will cool our temperatures briefly going into Thursday. We'll increasingly need the rain, but rain chances look fairly scarce for the foreseeable future. Outside of the small chance of a shower or sprinkle on Monday afternoon/evening and again Wednesday afternoon/evening with that front, it's entirely dry through the week.
MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND (EARLY LOOK)
High pressure should be parked over the Northeast US and Eastern Canada, with a low pressure system or some unsettled weather lurking over the Southeast US or just off the Southeast coast. Those look to be two main players on the holiday weekend weather map. Presuming that is the case, it right now looks like the high will continue to control our weather through at least the start of the weekend Saturday. Thereafter, the high could hold on, at which point we remain warm and dry through Memorial Day. Or, that southeast low could drift north up the coast and bring in more clouds, cooler temperatures, and some rain chances later in the weekend. Both are possible, so right now, it looks like the first half of the holiday weekend would be the nicest, with questions for the second half.
