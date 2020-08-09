Sunday was dry for the large majority of the region with the exception of a few isolated thunderstorms near the Mason-Dixon Line which moved into northern Delaware and parts of far southwestern New Jersey. We also saw some very isolated sprinkles in parts of Pike County and far northwestern New Jersey, but for most of us, it was just mostly sunny. Afternoon highs got a little warmer compared to Saturday, reaching the upper 80s, and heat index values topped out around 90 degrees thanks to dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. As we continue into the start of the new week, high pressure will continue to dominate our forecast leading to dry conditions with mostly sunny skies (after some early morning fog). Humidity is going to remain high, and afternoon highs will continue to get hotter, reaching the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday. The forecast will turn a little more unsettled mid to late week as a cold front moves in from our west and then stalls across the region leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will slowly drop back through the 80s thanks to the more unsettled stretch plus more cloud cover, but humidity levels will remain high.
TONIGHT
Thanks to rather high humidity combined with some very weak upper level energy moving across Upstate New York into New England, a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t entirely be ruled out early on this evening, mainly well to the south near the Mason-Dixon Line into northern Delaware and far southwestern New Jersey. Other than that, look for a muggy, but dry, night with mainly clear skies and lows dropping into the upper 60s. Similar to the last couple nights, areas of fog can be expected after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Monday, especially across sheltered low-lying areas from the Lehigh Valley and points south and east.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will remain overhead to start the new week, effectively shutting off any chance for rain and ensuring skies stay mostly sunny. Similar to the last couple days, the morning will likely start with some areas of fog, but by a couple hours after sunrise, the fog will dissipate giving way to ample sunshine. Temperatures will continue to inch higher, with low 90s expected for afternoon highs. Dew points will stay high, generally in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, so that will keep humidity values rather high kicking heat index values into the upper 90s.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks like it will continue to be dry in most locations courtesy of high pressure still well in control as it makes its way off the coast. We can expect another day that starts with a little fog followed by plenty of sunshine which will eventually give way to some clouds as a cold front slowly pushes closer to the region from the Midwest. This front may help to touch off a few showers or thunderstorms, but most of that activity shouldn't occur until very late in the day or at night. Most of the region will likely have to wait until Wednesday and beyond for a greater opportunity to see showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday's afternoon highs will remain hot reaching the low 90s, and dew points once again will remain high around 70 degrees keeping heat index values in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
The aforementioned cold front that approaches from the Midwest late in the day Tuesday will move across the region Wednesday and then stall or hang out somewhere close by through the second half of the week. This will lead to more clouds and a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday, some of which could be locally strong. In fact, the biggest concern with any thunderstorm may very well be heavy rain in a short amount of time which may lead to flooding. Thanks to more clouds and the more unsettled stretch, highs will at least be dropping back into the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday, and more seasonable mid 80s by Friday, however the humidity will remain at very sticky levels.