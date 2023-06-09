We saw continued improvements with our air quality on Friday with just the slightest haze due to more elevated smoke rather than smoke right at the ground. The day otherwise started quite sunny, but clouds thickened and increased during the afternoon as some scattered showers popped up in northern locations and tracked southward. High temperatures were certainly a bit on the cool side for this time of the year only topping out around or just above 70 degrees. Typical highs now this time of year should be near 80 degrees. An area of low pressure spinning over New England will keep a chance for a spotty shower in the forecast this evening, but certainly not the soaking rain we increasingly need. Any rainfall amounts will be light and likely only add up to a few hundredths of an inch, with perhaps a few isolated spots getting to a tenth of an inch. We'll warm up and dry out for the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs climbing back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday, then upper 80s Sunday, with perhaps some pockets of hazy skies still possible into the first half of the weekend. Come Monday, we are still on track to finally get a widespread rain, the best chance for wet weather area-wide in over a month. Rainfall totals may average around a half inch to an inch, hopefully the latter, which will certainly help the increasing drought conditions. Steadiest and heaviest rain looks most likely Monday afternoon and early Monday evening.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As a weak disturbance pivots around a stubborn New England low pressure, expect some scattered and mostly light rain showers to continue into at least our early evening hours, with scattered and light the key words and rainfall amounts a few hundredths at most. It’s possible there’s an isolated downpour or thunderstorm that could bring rainfall totals closer to a tenth of an inch, but that will very much be the exception and not the rule. So this won't be a drought-denter by any means, but there's hope for some more soaking rains early next week. Any rain looks like it’s done with by midnight or shortly there-past with skies eventually turning out partly cloudy overnight and low temperatures dropping down to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend looks rather sunny, warmer, dry, and pleasant, with perhaps some lingering mostly high altitude haze/smoke on Saturday, then a wind shift from the southwest Sunday (and rain Monday) should hopefully scour out anything that remains altogether. Look for plenty of sunshine to start Saturday with a few clouds mixing in as the day wears on and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A very isolated shower may pop up across the Poconos or far northern New Jersey Saturday afternoon, but the overwhelming majority of the region should remain dry. Sunday should feature a tad more cloud cover, but no worse than partly sunny skies, with even warmer afternoon high temperatures all the way back to the upper 80s, but still relatively low humidity. Clouds will increase later Sunday night.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
A slow moving low pressure system and cold front likely brings our first chance of a some widespread rain in quite some time, since late April, likely developing Monday morning into Monday evening. While it’s still a little early to be overly confident on expected rainfall totals, a widespread half inch to one inch of rain is certainly possible, likely closer to a half inch but hopefully more in spots, and is a start at denting a 3 to 5 inch rainfall deficit through much of the area since the first day of May. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday with the developing rain.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Monday's rain departs, likely leading to a drier day on Tuesday, then an upper level low that hangs behind possibly brings a few more scattered showers on Wednesday. Overall, the two days are mostly dry with near or slightly below average temperatures, with highs mostly in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. No big bouts of heat and humidity are in the cards through the next week or more.
TRACK THE WEATHER: