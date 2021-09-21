You couldn't ask for a nicer start to the week, as we've been spoiled with abundant sunshine, low humidity, and comfortably warm highs in the mid to upper 70s the last few days, followed by a pair of cool and comfy nights as well.
Tuesday looks to remain dry but will feature more clouds than sun, as we start the transition towards a cloudier, stickier, and wetter for the second half of the week.
The reason: a slow moving cold front that could lead to a period of heavier rain and perhaps some localized flooding, most likely later Thursday into early Friday at this point.
Cooler and mainly dry weather would then follow for next weekend, the first weekend of fall by the way. Fall officially begins at 3:21pm on Wednesday, and while summer ends on a warm and dry note, autumn may begin on a rather wet one.
TUESDAY
The last full day of summer will be a mostly cloudy one on Tuesday, although we'll still see occasional breaks of sunshine. We'll have a southeast breeze off the ocean to thank for some lower clouds that may dominate our skies, but we'll keep the humidity in check for one more day despite the flow off the ocean.
Highs will be seasonably warm and in the mid 70s, and although the clouds will win the day, we should sneak in a mainly dry day.
WEDNESDAY
That southeast wind strengthens a bit on Wednesday, keeping the mostly cloudy skies in place and bringing the humidity levels higher as well. There may be a shower or two, but no steady rain is expected as we'll have to wait until later Thursday for a slow moving cold front to slide in our direction and bring more widespread rain, some of it heavy.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, which looks more dry than wet overall and a second straight day with more clouds than sun, but still with some breaks of sun from time to time.
For the record, fall officially begins at 3:21pm Wednesday afternoon.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Here's our window for some rain, occasionally heavy, and perhaps a few thunderstorms as well. We'll watch a cold front slowly crawl east across Pennsylvania late Thursday and then into New Jersey by Thursday night.
Out ahead of it, expect periods of rain and some tropical downpours, and up to a few inches of rain are possible for parts of the area. Right now, the highest rainfall totals are expected across central Pennsylvania, so areas west of I-476 may be in line for the highest rainfall totals locally.
The heaviest rain is expected late Thursday into Thursday night, likely tapering off from west to east Friday morning.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The first weekend of fall should have more of a fall-ish feel to it, with partly sunny skies, lower humidity behind our late week front, and highs in the low 70s. A scattered shower or two are possible, but much of the weekend looks dry, at least at this early juncture.