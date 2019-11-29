TODAY: Brisk and quite cool with times of clouds and sun. High: 45
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear and cold; a very light wind. Low: 25
SATURDAY: Sunshine followed by increasing clouds; snow or ice late at night. High: 43 Low: 27
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
A dry but brisk day is "in store" for Black Friday shoppers in wake of a downright blustery Turkey Day.
Wind gusts between 40-50 miles an hour throughout Thanksgiving snapped tree limbs, ripped shingles from rooftops, and even woke many of us up a little early than we would've liked on a Holiday. Today, an incoming area of high pressure will lose touch yesterday's departing area of low pressure, allowing winds to relax some. That said, winds may still occasionally gust up to 20 or so miles an hour this Black Friday, mostly just making temperatures feel colder than they actually are. Highs in the middle 40s in the afternoon will feel more like the 30s.
Saturday will be sort of the calm before the storm. The day will begin bright before clouds gradually lower and thicken throughout the day and into the night. It's the day to get out, to travel, before a bump in our Holiday weather road develops late Saturday night into Sunday as the next storm system approaches from the west.
Initially, it will be low pressure moving into the Great Lakes. Eventually, a new low will develop off the East Coast and take over. While there’s probably enough cold air as the moisture arrives for things to start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Then, easterly winds off the ocean will work to scour out the cold air for a quick changeover from any wintry mix to rain along and south of I-95, with a much slower changeover to rain towards I-78 during the afternoon. As usual, any winter weather will linger longest points north through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey in the higher elevations where things may stay mostly wintry right into Sunday night. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, mainly in the aforementioned higher elevations, but the bigger story through Sunday at least will be ice accumulations. It doesn't take much to create dangerous driving conditions, but it's possible those near and north of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike see 0.10" of freezing rain or higher. As you can imagine, temperatures wills struggle to climb much in this setup with highs only in the middle to upper 30s Sunday.
As our coastal low wraps up east of New England, winds shift around from the north, and colder air wraps back in, Monday could see any leftover rain or rain showers change back to snow before our storm finally departs, albeit slowly. There is still much uncertainty surrounding the evolution of our storm system offshore on Monday, and that will have big implications on whether or not there will be any snow accumulation, certainly any that would impact travel. Keep close tabs on the forecast over the next few days as we fine tune things. One thing is for certain, some breezy and cold weather will be with us for the first few days of December. Highs will struggle to hit 40 degrees until the middle of the week.