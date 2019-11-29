Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-061-062-105-301000- /O.NEW.KPHI.WS.A.0006.191201T1200Z-191203T0000Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Lehigh- Northampton-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Chalfont, and Perkasie 329 PM EST Fri Nov 29 2019 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult throughout this period. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday return travel on Sunday and the commute periods on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration storm with two main periods of winter weather. Conditions on Sunday are expected to consist of a mix of snow, sleet, and ice, with snow accumulations under 2 inches. A lull in precipitation is possible Sunday evening. Most of the snow that is forecast is then expected to occur later Sunday night and Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. && $$