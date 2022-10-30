After a frosty start to Sunday, high pressure remains firmly in control which will lead to sun and comfortable afternoon temperatures. Some clouds will filter in throughout the day and night as a storm in the Ohio Valley tracks into the Great Lakes. While most of the showers stay in western PA for Monday morning, after lunch we could see a stray shower locally. Late in the afternoon through early evening, which coincides with any trick-or-treat activities Monday night, is when the coverage of the showers should be at it's highest. Any showers still appear to be light, though a brief moderate shower can't be rules out. Monday's storm system pulls away on Tuesday, starting us off cloudy with a lintering shower or two before the clouds break and it gradually clears though Tuesday night. This will pave the way for sunny and dry weather the rest of the week. November looks to start dry and relatively milder than average with high temperatures at or above our seasonal average (of 60) in the afternoon... even breaking 70 midweek. Morning lows should also be above those seasonal averages (around 40), probably running mostly well into the 40s, and even some nights/early mornings in the low 50s.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
An approaching storm system passing off to our West will cause some clouds to filter in throughout the rest of today. It will remain dry and will feel mild in the sun, with highs once again in the low 60s
SUNDAY NIGHT
Cloudy skies will prevent our temperatures from falling too far overnight. Expect low temperatures in the mid 40s.
HALLOWEEN MONDAY
Expect thickening clouds with a few scattered showers developing in the afternoon. Shower coverage will peak in the evening and early overnight. Rainfall amounts look light, but the little ones may have to dodge some raindrops for trick-or-treat. Anyone headed to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series will do the same, but it's likely not enough to rain out either event. It will be milder with the clouds around, mid 60s by day and actually near or just above 50 degrees overnight.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
November gets off to a quiet and mild start with just a slight chance for a couple showers remaining on Tuesday, primarily in the morning we think at this time. Tuesday now looks to be mostly cloudy as well given the slower departure of the storm system that moved in Monday, however, we still anticipate Tuesday afternoon's highs to reach the comfortable upper 60s. Then for the remainder of the week things look dry and quite sunny with warmer than average temperatures. Average highs for early November are only around 60 degrees, and we'll be well into the 60s most days, with a 70-degree high temperature possible on Wednesday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: