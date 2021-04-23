In a cold case of déjà vu, we woke up to near freezing temperatures again Friday morning, as what is hopefully winter’s last gasp hung on for another day. But unlike yesterday when most of us didn’t make it out of the 40s during the day, abundant sunshine today allowed for a nicer recovery as afternoon highs returned to seasonable levels around 60 degrees. Sure, a brisk breeze still made it feel a bit cool, but every warming trend has to begin somewhere, and our warm up is officially underway. The seasonably mild late April temperatures will continue this weekend into early next week, before a major league surge of warmth sends highs soaring through the 70s and even past 80 degrees by the middle of next week. There’s just one opportunity for some unsettled weather, with a round of steadier rain smack dab in the middle of the weekend, centered on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. That means the weekend will begin dry on Saturday, and end dry later Sunday, with the 80-degree warmth awaiting later next week as we go from “ice to fire” temperature-wise.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear skies will be the rules overnight as the brisk breezes from the day diminish. While it will still be quite cool with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, it won’t be as cold as the last few nights, and therefore limiting any frost or freeze concerns. A few colder spots may dip into the mid 30s with some isolated pockets of frost, but that should be the exception to the rule.
SATURDAY
The weekend may begin and end dry, but there will be a decent shot of some steadier rain in the middle. Expect some sunshine to start Saturday, but clouds will increase as the day progresses. The daylight hours will remain dry despite the thickening clouds, with seasonably mild highs in the mid 60s. Some steadier rain will develop Saturday evening and continue through the overnight hours, likely heaviest between midnight and sunrise Sunday morning. Higher rain amounts will be found south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially closer to the coast.
SUNDAY
Clouds and lingering rain early Sunday morning should end from southwest to northeast, with some drying and even a little bit of sunshine expected later in the day. It will be a bit breezy as our storm departs, with highs a few degrees cooler in the low to mid 60s thanks to the wet start and limited sunshine. The rain should knock pollen levels down a bit after riding high for an extended period of time, with a half inch to an inch south and east of the Lehigh Valley, more closer to the coast. Less than a half inch is expected farther north and west from the Lehigh Valley where rainfall intensity will be lighter.
MONDAY
A bit of a breeze will linger behind our storm, but abundant sunshine should return to start the work and school week. Highs will be seasonably mild and inch back up into the mid 60s by afternoon.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
We’ll keep the sunshine from Tuesday through Thursday, but really see temperatures take off thanks to a warm southwesterly breeze. Highs will surge into the mid 70s on Tuesday, and we may be spoiled with back-to-back 80-degree days on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance of rain holds off until late in the week with a few showers or thunderstorms Thursday night or Friday with our next cold front.
TRACK THE WEATHER: