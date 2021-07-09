After some gusty showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening for many of us and some heavy rain and gusty winds from Elsa closer to the shore late Thursday night, we all welcomed a chance to dry out on Friday. We wrapped up the week with a partly sunny, warm, and humid day, as we await a weak cold front to pass through this evening. As it does so, it may touch off a few clusters of thunderstorms through the evening and there's the possibility of a stronger storm or two, but any storms will be hit or miss, and not everyone will get wet, unlike last night. Behind our front, we'll get a brief reprieve on Saturday, both from the high humidity and the daily t-storm chances of late. Expect a mainly dry and slightly comfier start to the weekend, before temperatures, humidity levels, and rain chances all inch up again later in the weekend and through the first half of next week. It won't be excessively hot, just seasonably so for mid-July, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and scattered thunderstorms possible most days, but with no washouts expected. More or less, it's some typical dog days of summer heat and humidity with a thunderstorm here or there for good measure.
TONIGHT
Outside of a few scattered thunderstorms through this evening, one or two of which may be on the gustier side, expect skies to trend clear to partly cloudy overnight with a slight drop in humidity levels. Lows will ease back into the mid 60s as drier and slightly comfier weather prevails into the first half of the weekend.
SATURDAY
Saturday gets the nod as the better weekend day, with a mainly dry day expected under partly sunny skies. We'll also get a modest reprieve from the heat and humidity with a slight reduction in both. Highs will be in the low 80s with tolerable humidity levels, if only for a day. Therefore, Saturday is the better, drier, and comfier of the two weekend days. There is just the slightest chance of a spotty shower, mostly over the higher elevations.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend will see our humidity start to rise again, with a better chance of a few showers and scattered thunderstorms, especially late in the day and overnight. No washout is expected however and we'll still see some sunshine mixed with the clouds. Temperatures will be kept in check again despite the rising mugginess, with highs in the low 80s for a second straight day.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Here, we have a cut and paste forecast of partly sunny skies with daily scattered thunderstorm chances, especially each afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be on the rise compared to the weekend, with highs back in the mid to upper 80s and muggy overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. While a few spots may flirt with 90 degrees on occasion, no heat waves or similar stretches of excessive heat are in sight.
