TODAY: Some sun fading behind increasing clouds. High: 66
TONIGHT: Considerable cloudiness with a bit of rain at times; steadiest after midnight. Low: 51
TOMORROW: Breezy with rain, some heavy in the morning and midday, tapering to a couple of showers in the PM. High: 69 Low: 50
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Mother Nature may have put some sort of spell on our weather pattern with a little weather déjà vu ahead over the next few days.
Just like last weekend, Saturday is the drier weekend day while Sunday is the wetter weekend day, with sun returning for the second straight week as many head back to work and school Monday. The only difference is this time around, Sunday will still be rather warm despite its rainy appeal. High temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees, much more tolerable than last Sunday's 50s. It's all about the little wins, right?
Saturday morning will be the sunniest part of the day before skies become cloudy in the afternoon. Some heavier downpours are likely Sunday morning, midday and early afternoon before tapering to showers thereafter. It will be the fourth widespread soaking rain in less than two weeks with as much as 1” to perhaps locally up to 1.5” of rain for most. Amounts should decrease a bit south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. There’s a chance some sunshine could sneak late in the day as clearing works in from the west before sunset, but a lot of the day Sunday is a wash.
Our storm pulls away Sunday night, actually redeveloping as a new storm east of New England as it exits. Skies will clear Sunday night and lead to a mostly sunny, drier, and milder Monday as highs inch up into the upper 60s to start the new week.
The forecast for later this week still looks to have a few tricks in it, and likely won’t be a treat weather-wise. Another storm will wrap up through the Great Lakes around Thursday or Friday, and likely bring another round of rain our way. The timing on the rain is still uncertain, whether it’s focused on Thursday, Thursday night, or perhaps Friday. So until that timing becomes more clear, the Halloween forecast looks a bit unclear. There’s a good chance of some milder air surging up ahead of our late week storm, but there’s some very chilly air set to follow once that storm departs by the first weekend of November.
Wishes for a wonderful weekend ahead, despite any weather drama!