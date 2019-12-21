RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
If it's a cold and white Christmas you're dreaming of, we suggest a few Hallmark original movies instead. A gradual warming trend begins this weekend and lasts through the Holidays, ironically, all after we flip the astronomical calendar from fall to winter Saturday night. A chilly start to the weekend Saturday is followed by a mild finish to the weekend Sunday, with an even warmer Monday as highs flirt with 50 degrees. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are mild and dry, too. Air won't cool down until after the Holidays with the chance for rain or snow showers returning Friday and into next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT
The northern mid-Atlantic is tucked between a system to the north and one to the south Saturday, meaning at worst, skies will look milky as high clouds stream in overhead. Temperatures will be similar to Friday, mostly in the middle 30s, but it's a dry day with light winds thanks to an area of high pressure still in control. Saturday night will bring one final night in the teens as skies become clear, so it will fittingly feel like winter as the season officially arrives at 11:19 with the winter solstice. However, there’s not much wintry about the forecast thereafter.
SUNDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY
As winter stretches its legs Sunday and through the holidays, the northern mid-Atlantic is gifted more comfortably mild weather as we're stretching our legs with some last-minute holiday preps. Plan on partly to mostly sunny skies for the four-day stretch and noticeably milder temperatures, which means no weather will be stirring, not even a mouse...er I mean rain, or snow, or anything else that could cause any holiday mischief. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s most afternoons, with a 50-degree high temperature thrown in there on Monday as an added present from Mother Nature.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Temperatures will trend back closer to seasonable levels and the 40-degree mark for highs late next week, with perhaps some rain and snow showers later Friday. Still no major storms in sight between now and the end of the year, meaning Mother Nature is on the nice list this time around.