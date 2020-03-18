After a little weather mischief St. Patrick's Day morning, some peeks of golden sun broke through the clouds in the afternoon, giving way to a parade of stars and planets in the night sky. We won't have to wait as long for the good stuff this Hump Day as high pressure parked overhead drives immediate sunshine. That sunshine will eventually take a backseat to high clouds later in the day followed by a round of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
But as winter transitions to spring Thursday night into Friday, a warm front will lift to our north, sending temperatures soaring through the 70s Friday afternoon. The spring-like warmth may come with a few showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder or two, Friday before a cold front sweeps it all out to sea for the weekend. And by all, we mean the 70-degree temperatures, too as highs ease back to 40-something-degrees.
WEDNESDAY
A big bubble of high pressure brings us a nice March day weather-wise with highs in the middle 50s. Look for Jupiter and Mars tucked together above the crescent moon in the pre-dawn sky, then soak up a solid 8 hours of sunshine before some high clouds take over later in the day. That's as our area of high pressure slides offshore, paving the way for our next rain-maker to move in after dark.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
The juiciest system of the week is expected, as low pressure tracks along a warm front, eventually lifting that front north through our area. That warm front is the leading edge of a spring-like to even summery surge of air that awaits for the end of the week, but it will also bring a round of some steadier rain with it Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Once again, the higher elevations from the Poconos on north may be just cold enough for a little wintry mix at the onset with little to no accumulation expected.
A soaking 0.50" to 1.00" of rain is in the weather cards for most, with locally higher amounts possible, and the heaviest rain falling after midnight Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Then, we wait on a warm front lifting north Thursday to clear our clouds and boost temperatures. But that all depends on how quickly the warm front moves. North of the front will remain in the 50s, while south of the front should climb into the 60s.
FRIDAY
We'll be in the heart of that warm sector on Friday, with a cold front lurking to our northwest that will eventually put an end to our brief warm surge. Before that happens though, brisk southwest breezes develop and send highs into the mid and even upper 70s on Friday, dependent on how much clouds and rain ("the spoilers") are around.
Winds may gust to 30 to 35 miles-per-hour, helping to deliver the warmer air. More clouds than sun will likely be the rule, but a little sun could go a long way at warming us up. A few showers are possible at anytime as well, although a washout isn't expected at this time. Clouds and showers could be more prevalent the farther north and west you travel, with drier, brighter, and therefore the warmest weather a little more prevalent farther south and east. Once our cold front passes, much cooler air arrives for the first weekend of spring.
THE WEEKEND
We've got some good news and some bad news. The good news is, the first weekend of spring looks dry and even downright sunny during the day. The bad news is, neither day will be 70-something-degrees like the warm air Mother Nature treats us to on Friday. In fact, temperatures will feel more than 30 degrees chillier Saturday when a brisk breeze is factored in. There's less going on in the wind department Sunday, but temperatures will still only start with a "4" in the afternoon.