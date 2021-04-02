Welcome to April, although it has kicked off with more of an early March feel with gusty winds, unseasonably chilly temperatures, and even a few wet snowflakes yesterday and last night. Friday started out with plenty of sunshine early, but skies quickly clouded up as the day wore on due to cold air instability aloft. This certainly added to the chill effect to go along with the gusty winds, as highs today only managed to reach either side of 40 degrees. Later in the afternoon, skies did finally turn more sunny, and that clearing trend will continue tonight as winds finally subside. Lows tonight will be quite cold for this time of the year, however, as we work through the holiday weekend, a warming trend will begin, with 60-degree high temperatures returning just in time for Easter Sunday. The forecast looks to remain mostly dry as well, likely right through the first half of next week, with consistent highs in the low 60s from Sunday onward and only the small chance of a passing rain shower here or there. So despite a chilly and brisk first two days of April, we’ll resume a more spring-like feel starting this weekend.
TONIGHT
A broad area of high pressure centered across the Midwest the last couple days will finally move eastward tonight eventually settling overtop of the region. This will finally allow the tight pressure gradient between the high and a low over the Canadian Maritimes to lessen, which in turn will lead to much lighter winds. As skies turn out clear however, the combination of that with dry air, plus the unseasonably chilly air mass in place at the moment, will lead to very cold overnight lows. Look for the numbers to eventually settle back into the mid 20s.
SATURDAY
The weekend should begin with plenty of sunshine, much lighter winds, and closer to seasonable temperatures. After a cold start with morning temps again in the mid 20s, we’ll bounce back into the low 50s by afternoon. A weak upper level disturbance will approach to our north late in the day increasing the clouds. A stray sprinkle or flurry from this disturbance is also not out of the question Saturday night, but the large majority of the area should remain dry.
EASTER SUNDAY
Pending the passage of that weak disturbance Saturday night, some early morning clouds on Easter Sunday should give way to ample sunshine as the day progresses, and warmer temperatures will likely result. Expect highs back into the low 60s, making for a nice holiday overall!
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Monday and Tuesday, which look mostly dry at this point and still fairly mild for this time of year with highs in the low 60s. A shower or two is possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a warm front to our west slowly creeps closer to the area, but odds are most of the time remains dry. Expect just a little more cloud cover then for Wednesday courtesy of that warm front to our west, however most of the day looks dry at this point with highs staying mild in the mid 60s.
