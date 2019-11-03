TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with a breeze at times. High: 51
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 27
MONDAY: Cool with sunshine fading behind clouds. High: 54 Low: 37
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Our weather pattern flipped for the colder as the calendar flipped from October to November. Fortunately for warm weather fans, Mother Nature treated the northern mid-Atlantic to a helping of 70 degree days before October was said and done with three in its final week. In the couple of November days since then, highs have only hit the lower to middle 50s with lows dipping into the freezer for the first time since spring for many.
This Sunday will treat us to another "first" in a while, too, courtesy of Daylight Saving Time coming to an end. For the first time since mid-January, the sun will set before 5 o'clock. Perhaps that's why most of the day will feature uninterrupted sunshine...to make the fall-back pill a little easier to swallow. Highs in the lower 50s will be a touch lower than yesterday's, and met by a bit of a breeze at times. These are the tiny impacts left behind by a weak cold front--it snuck through while we were sleeping without much fanfare.
As high pressure builds overhead Sunday night, winds will diminish and temperatures will tumble...into the upper 20s. Even the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore will come close to the freezing mark, which may require some weather headlines for them. The growing season already ended for the rest of us early Saturday morning. Monday's sub-freezing start will be mitigated by plenty of sunshine, but a clipper system well to the north will eventually lead to more clouds by afternoon. That system drags a cold front through the area Tuesday, perhaps triggering a stray shower, mainly to the north. It's not a big deal. Most of Tuesday will be dry and milder with highs near 60 degrees.
Our next cold front will arrive Thursday with scattered showers followed by a dramatic temperature drop. Highs will only land in the lower 40s Friday, and to make matters chillier, those temperatures will be windswept. The wind may even blow in a few flurries for friends to the north. Temperatures will begin their descent into the 30s for Friday night lights and eventually the 20s by dawn Saturday.
The good news is, the upcoming chill will make that Holiday music your one co-worker is already playing sound a little better. Have a great day!