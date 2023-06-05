Sunday was a gorgeous day weather-wise with mostly sunny skies and pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s along with a refreshing northerly breeze occasionally gusting around or just above 20 miles-per-hour.
The new work and school week will start off nice, like Sunday, with fair skies and seasonable afternoon high temperatures just a tad warmer in the upper 70s.
Despite the abnormally dry spring and an increasing need for rain, with parts of eastern PA now deemed to be in a moderate drought, there's little beneficial or soaking rain in sight.
There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday, and a slight chance for a shower on Thursday and Friday, but no slam dunk for any widespread measurable rainfall.
Expect a stretch of partly sunny and cooler, 70-something-degree days for the new week with a shower here or there.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
High pressure remains in control for Monday while a weak cold front moves closer from the northwest.
The front may throw a little more cloud cover our way for Monday, but skies should be no worse than partly sunny.
Look for afternoon highs Monday to reach the seasonable upper 70s with low humidity values.
The aforementioned cold front will creep a little closer Monday night perhaps throwing an isolated shower our way during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned cold front will continue its journey southeastward crossing the region on Tuesday. While the front is weak and won’t carry too much moisture with it, latest forecast model guidance has suggested there’s a slightly better chance for a shower or even a thunderstorm compared to previous forecasts.
Regardless, it’s still not a widespread soaking rain and plenty of spots likely stay dry versus being wet with partly sunny skies.
Afternoon highs Tuesday should reach the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
An area of low pressure will park itself near Nova Scotia or the coast of Maine and just slowly meander back and forth for the middle and latter portion of the week. The system will carry some decent rainfall with it, however, we expect much of that rainfall to remain up across New England and Upstate New York, as much as we'd love to have some beneficial rain.
Instead, we'll likely see a mostly sunny Wednesday followed by partly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with seasonably cooler high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
These numbers are a bit below our average high in early June, which is approaching 80 degrees.
While the aforementioned low may be close enough at times to produce a few spotty showers, mainly Thursday and Friday though difficult to time, they will not provide the soaking rain we need. Instead, it seems right now we’re talking just some isolated shower activity here and there, with much of the time, and perhaps much of the area, remaining dry.
