Despite the calendar saying late May, Friday had the summertime triple threat... heat, humidity, and thunderstorms. The kind of heat that felt like 90 degrees and the kind of storms that didn't leave much of a mark aside from some beneficial rainfall. But as we go down the weather road these next few days, most of that summery stuff will be in our rearview mirror. Northwest winds behind a departing front Saturday will gradually usher in drier, more comfortable air. For just a day, the lowering humidity levels will still be paired with warmish air in the lower 80s. Then, as we flip the calendar from May to June, that pleasant air mass will be paired with highs on either side of 70 degrees and lows in the middle 40s. Temperatures won't bounce back to 80 degrees again until mid-late week when a couple of showers and thunderstorms will pop up, too.
SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
A cold front is clearing the coast first thing Saturday morning leading to a drying and brightening trend from west to east, with only a stray shower possible closer to the Jersey Shore. The meat of the day for the northern mid-Atlantic will be mostly sunny and more comfortable as dew points retreat from yesterday's 60s and 70s into the 50s. High temperatures, though, will still top out around 80 degrees...on the warmer side of average for late May. We want to mention that a weak disturbance will be passing through Upstate New York late in the day and evening. It may touch off a couple of light showers in parts of the Poconos or far northern New Jersey, but the large majority of the area should stay dry. A windows-open kind of night will follow the nice day with lows in the lower 50s.
SUNDAY
A large area of high pressure will start building in from the Midwest Sunday while an upper-level trough with the jet stream settles into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. As a result, cooler and more comfortable air will continue pushing into the region along with dry conditions. We can expect a mostly sunny Sunday with some gusty winds on occasion as afternoon highs only peak around 70 degrees. Dew points will be dropping back into the very comfortable 40s. This dry air should set the stage for a cool Sunday night when lows are expected to drop back into the upper 40s.
MONDAY
The eastward movement of the high pressure system over the Midwest will be stymied on Monday by an upper-level trough dipping from the Northeast into the Mid Atlantic. This vigorous trough and high to our west will lead to some cool air funneling down from the north sending temperatures even further south on Monday as highs are expected to stay in the 60s. Cooler temperatures aren't the only thing Monday's trough will lead to as a little more cloud cover and a stray shower in northern areas are also possible. With that said, we still anticipate a mainly dry day for most of the area with some decent periods of sunshine, especially to the south.
TUESDAY
High pressure will reposition itself to our south Tuesday and eventually move offshore from the North Carolina coast later Tuesday afternoon. This should allow our wind direction to become more westerly, or maybe even southwesterly, which should aid in bringing some slightly warmer air back to the region. We expect Tuesday’s highs to climb back closer to seasonable levels in the mid 70s. While much of the day looks dry, a trough approaching from the northwest later in the day will increase the clouds and maybe even spark a shower.
WEDNESDAY
A cold front will be draped across the region on Wednesday while ripples of energy ride along the boundary. At the same time, a slightly warmer and more humid air makes a comeback and as a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will warm back into the low 80s, and humidity values will be more noticeable again with any strenuous outdoor activities.
LINKS: HOUR BY HOUR | RADAR | TRAFFIC