After a string of warmer than normal days, most recently met by quite a bit of humidity too, the month of May will come to an end on a refreshing note. Dew points crashed from the 60s and 70s Friday into the 50s and 40s Saturday, and will continue their downward trajectory Sunday. Cool breezes out of the north will keep highs close to the 70-degree-mark, a place highs will call home as we flip the calendar from May to June, too. In fact, the cool and crisp air mass is probably most noticeable Monday and Tuesday mornings when wake-up temperatures are down into the 40s! But the free air conditioning won't last long... Temperatures eventually bounce back to 80 degrees and beyond from mid to late week when a couple of showers and thunderstorms pop up as well.
SUNDAY
A large area of high pressure starts building in from the Midwest Sunday while an upper-level trough with the jet stream settles into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. As a result, cooler and even drier air will continue pushing into the region along with rain-free conditions. We can expect a mostly sunny Sunday with some gusty winds on occasion as afternoon highs only peak around 70 degrees. Dew points will continue dropping through the 40s, and may even dip into the 30s in some spots. This very dry air should set the stage for a chilly Sunday night when lows are expected to drop back into the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.
MONDAY
The eastward movement of the high pressure system over the Midwest will be stymied on Monday by an upper-level trough digging from the Northeast into the Mid Atlantic. This vigorous trough and high to our west will continue funneling in cool air from the north which should keep Monday’s highs similar to Sunday in the lower 70s. Monday's trough may also lead to just a little more cloud cover compared to Sunday, although we still expect there to be decent periods of sunshine, especially the further south one travels. Some showers are expected to develop near Lake Ontario and track southeastward across Upstate New York, perhaps surviving all the way south into the northern Poconos from midday into the afternoon. With that said, the large majority of our area should stay dry.
TUESDAY
High pressure will reposition itself to our south Tuesday and eventually move offshore from the North Carolina coast later Tuesday afternoon. As the high loses its grip on our region, a weak disturbance will track in from our west leading to a mostly cloudy Tuesday along with the chance for a few showers from late morning onward. Thanks to more cloud cover and perhaps a little rain, temperatures will continue to be held in check as we anticipate highs once again to only reach the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY
The region breaks back into a warm sector on Wednesday as a warm front moves off to our north and east while a cold front approaches from the north and west. Partly sunny skies will return and dew points will climb back well into the 60s making for a much more sticky air mass. At the same time, afternoon highs are expected to climb all the way back into the mid 80s, and with the aforementioned cold front moving in from the north and west and clashing with this warmer and more humid air mass, we can expect a few showers or a thunderstorm to fire, mainly during the PM hours.
THURSDAY
Some uncertainty surrounds just how far south Wednesday’s cold front will move for Thursday. At this time, it seems the boundary may remain close enough that we still have to allow for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, especially the further south one travels. It’s still possible though that the front ends up even further south making for an entirely dry day. Regardless of whether or not there is some rain, we expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the low 80s.