There are a few different weather players in the forecast this week, but only one will win out in the northern Mid-Atlantic, at least until Friday. That's an area of high pressure building across Eastern Canada and into New England. The other two weather players, an area of low pressure in the Midwest and a tropical storm in the Atlantic, won't get too much action around here with rain chances largely missing us well to the west and the south. That said, there will be an ocean breeze picking up, sending temperatures down from the weekend, eventually into the cooler middle 60s mid-week. Those temperatures inch back up later in the week, along with rain chances, as our MVP shifts offshore and an area of low pressure meandering in the Tennessee Valley can finally make some moves. The faster this happens, the better Memorial Day weekend will be. For now, at least some showers may spill into the start of it.
MONDAY
Our big high pressure doesn't build in enough just yet, likely leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy day but with some sunshine. Rain chances will be higher up to our north over upstate New York courtesy of a washed out front, to our west over the Ohio Valley with our soon-to-be cut off low, and well to our south as the fringe rains from Arthur clip the Carolina coast. So we're mostly dry, but a little breezy and cooler thanks to easterly ocean winds, keeping us in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tropical Storm Arthur peels on out to sea, our cut off low lurks stuck over the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and our high flexes its muscle and builds into New England. Expect clouds to mix with some increasing sunshine but also rather windy with increasingly cool air with an ocean breeze nudging temperatures a bit lower into the mid 60s. If that high pressure can nose down far enough south in our direction, it will also relax the pressure gradient a bit later in the day on Wednesday. But it will be rather brisk until that relaxation occurs.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure is in control of our weather to start, but should gradually start to slide out to sea east of New England. Eventually, that will open up the door for the pesky cut-off low to inch its way in our direction, perhaps only slowly and gradually weakening as it does so. Cut-off lows are notoriously difficult to forecast, as the evolution of this week's forecast over the last few days has proven. So two trends for the end of the week will be gradually moderating temperatures as we lose our ocean breeze, and a slow increase in rain chances. Given the trends though, it's not out of the question for Thursday to remain mostly dry, with rain chances perhaps delayed until Friday and Saturday. Highs should inch back above 70 degrees by the end of the week.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
The longer it takes the cut-off to impact our weather, the better and drier it is for this week but that also means the holiday weekend could start wetter. While things could change again, Saturday may feature some lingering chances for rain due to this pesky feature, before it gradually slides off the coast and out of our hair for the rest of the weekend. So while the weekend looks warmer as a whole with upper 70s and eventually low 80s by Sunday and Monday, expect some extra clouds and perhaps some showers or thunderstorms Saturday before a mainly dry Sunday and Memorial Day.