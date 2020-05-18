In weather, like in life, some things change while others stay the same. What hasn't changed for the upcoming week is that there are still forecast to be three players on the weather playing field: a tropical system off the East Coast to our southeast, a slow moving low cut off and meandering to our southwest, and a strong high pressure to our north over eastern Canada and New England. What has changed though is which one of these features will be the most dominant and have the most control on our weather. The tropical feature, Tropical Storm Arthur, continues to look to have no sensible impact on our weather, with only some higher surf along the Mid-Atlantic coast as it recurves out to sea. The cut-off low, which initially looked like it was going to be close enough to deliver a very wet start to the work week, looks now to linger far enough to our south and west to keep things mainly dry in our neck of the woods over the next three days. That means that our New England high pressure will be stronger, enough to exert its influence and keep the rain at bay for a while. It's still a cool and initially brisk set up, that means an at times stiff easterly ocean breeze that will keep highs in the cooler 60s instead of the warmer 70s and 80s of the past few days. But while the start of the week looks drier, we'll have to eventually contend with our cut off low later this week as it slowly lifts northeast in our direction through the start of the weekend. That means rain chances (and temperatures) should slowly rise by week's end.
MONDAY
Our big high pressure doesn't build in enough just yet, likely leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy day but with some sunshine. Rain chances will be higher up to our north over upstate New York courtesy of a washed out front, to our west over the Ohio Valley with our soon-to-be cut off low, and well to our south as the fringe rains from Arthur clip the Carolina coast. So we're mostly dry, but a little breezy and cooler thanks to easterly ocean winds, keeping us in the mid to upper 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tropical Storm Arthur peels on out to sea, our cut off low lurks stuck over the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and our high flexes its muscle and builds into New England. Expect clouds to mix with some increasing sunshine but also rather windy with increasingly cool air with an ocean breeze nudging temperatures a bit lower into the low to mid 60s. If that high pressure can nose down far enough south in our direction, it will also relax the pressure gradient a bit later in the day on Wednesday. But it will be rather brisk until that relaxation occurs.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure is in control of our weather to start, but should gradually start to slide out to sea east of New England. Eventually, that will open up the door for the pesky cut-off low to inch its way in our direction, perhaps only slowly and gradually weakening as it does so. Cut-off lows are notoriously difficult to forecast, as the evolution of this week's forecast over the last few days has proven. So two trends for the end of the week will be gradually moderating temperatures as we lose our ocean breeze, and a slow increase in rain chances. Given the trends though, it's not out of the question for Thursday to remain mostly dry, with rain chances perhaps delayed until Friday and Saturday. Highs should inch back above 70 degrees by the end of the week.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
The longer it takes the cut-off to impact our weather, the better and drier it is for this week but that also means the holiday weekend could start wetter. While things could change again, Saturday may feature some lingering chances for rain due to this pesky feature, before it gradually slides off the coast and out of our hair for the rest of the weekend. So while the weekend looks warmer as a whole with upper 70s and eventually low 80s by Sunday and Monday, expect some extra clouds and perhaps some showers or thunderstorms Saturday before a mainly dry Sunday and Memorial Day.