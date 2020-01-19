Mother Nature got a little snow and slop out of her system Saturday with a few brisk and chilly days to follow. Between 1" and 4" of snow and sleet accumulated across the area to start the weekend, keeping road crews busy through the night before warmer air won out. Sunday is an easier weather pill to swallow as it's mainly dry, but gusty winds will usher in an added chill and a few flurries or snow showers at times, too. The cold peaks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with harsh wind chills in the morning and afternoon. It probably feels like the single digits before sunrise and the teens before sunset. Brrr! After one more chilly day Tuesday, the temperature trend swings north with the 40s to wrap up the week Thursday and Friday.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
Behind our departing winter storm, a secondary boundary delivers a reinforcing shot of cold air, aiding and abetting in a few potentially heavier snow showers this evening. That's when temperatures will be falling past the freezing mark, then down into the 20s while we're sleeping. Beforehand, it's brisk and chilly during the day Sunday with a few windswept flurries possible especially the farther north and west you travel. Partial sunshine helps ease the blow of 20-degree wind chills, despite actual temperatures landing in the middle 30s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The cold is the big story Monday and Tuesday as highs struggle to reach the freezing mark. While each day is fairly bright, brisk winds add a bitter chill at times, especially on MLK Day. Single-digit wind chills Monday morning are followed by wind chills in the upper teens later in the day. Some baby steps in the better, less frigid direction by Tuesday as high pressure builds in and winds diminish a bit. The middle teens Tuesday morning and the lower 30s Tuesday afternoon won't be too far off from "feels like" temperatures.
MID-LATE WEEK
Forecasting a big warm-up during this time period, certainly by the end of the week. Wednesday is the transitional day as temperatures finally eclipse the freezing mark and land somewhere in the upper 30s instead. After a chilly start Thursday, highs hit the lower 40s, accompanied by plenty of sunshine. Friday is the warmest day of the week ahead of an approaching storm. Highs fall a few degrees short of 50 as clouds gradually increase throughout the day. Rain, and perhaps some wet snowflakes farther north, hold off until very late Friday night if not Saturday morning.