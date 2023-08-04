After a dry and comfy week to this point, we're wrapping it up with plenty of clouds, higher humidity, and some late afternoon scattered thunderstorms on our Friday. An approaching cold front will continue that thunderstorm threat into the evening, with a few stronger storms possible mostly north of the Interstate 78 corridor. But then our cold front will conduct a clean sweep overnight, sweeping the clouds, storms, and humidity all out to sea along with it. That will in turn set up a sun-tastic first weekend of August, with plentiful sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, and comfortably low humidity levels. A few thundershowers may approach by Sunday evening or overnight, but a better chance of scattered storms will arrive for Monday and Monday night, along with some noticeably higher humidity. Comfier and drier air builds in on Tuesday, and then sticks around through the middle of next week, with seasonably warm (but not hot) highs all along mostly in the low to mid 80s.
DETAILED FORECAST
Enter text here...
TRACK THE WEATHER: