TONIGHT: Cloudy and humid with a gusty evening thunderstorm, then some steadier rain overnight; flooding most likely south and east of the Lehigh Valley. Low: 68
FRIDAY: Humid with clouds breaking for some sun; an afternoon shower or t-storm. High: 86
FRIDAY NIGHT: An evening t-storm, then becoming mostly clear. Low: 65
It's our third straight day with the threat of some evening severe thunderstorms, thanks to abundant warmth and humidity. And tonight, we'll add a tropical storm into the mix as well as Elsa zips up along the East Coast. The threat for some hit or miss but locally strong storms will be confined to the evening hours, then Elsa's rains will fall mostly while we sleep tonight, heaviest from a little before midnight to sunrise. The heaviest rain is expected closer to the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore, where flooding is most likely to occur. There, 2-4"+ of rain is possible with winds at the shore as well. Farther inland, some heavy rain of an inch or more is possible, but will be hit or miss from thunderstorms this evening and lighter rains from Elsa overnight. After tonight's wet weather and a quick thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon, we'll see a brief reprieve from the humidity and daily t-storm chances on Saturday. So a nice start to the weekend is expected. However, the heat and humidity build again next week, with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing later in the weekend and early next week. Sunday and Monday are the best chances for rain after tonight, with the heat becoming more noticeable by mid-week.
TONIGHT
There are two weather concerns tonight, a few scattered gusty storms this evening then some tropical rains from Elsa later at night. The evening thunderstorms will be hit or miss, but any storm can produce frequent lightning and heavy rain, with the strongest storms capable of 70mph gusts and hail up to 1.5". A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the area through 9pm this evening. Once the severe threat passes, the next threat is for flooding, as tropical storm Elsa zips up the East Coast. The heaviest rain from Elsa will likely be south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially towards the Delaware Valley and the shore. That's where 2-4"+ of rain is most likely to occur, along with flooding. But anyone may see a quick 1-3" of rain tonight, either from the evening t-storms, Elsa, or both. Tropical storm force winds are also expected from Elsa towards the New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland beaches. It's a warm and muggy night for all with lows not far from 70 degrees.
FRIDAY
Elsa's rains will be gone by the morning, perhaps lingering around sunrise towards the shore before quickly departing. So things will actually dry out and clear out a bit, as morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies. It's another warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. As a cold front approaches late in the day, a shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the afternoon or evening. But as has been the case every day this week, any storms will be hit or miss, and much of the day will be dry. Behind our front, we'll get a slight shot of comfier air to start the weekend.
SATURDAY
Saturday gets the nod as the pick day of the forecast, with a mainly dry day expected under partly sunny skies. We'll also get a modest reprieve from the heat and humidity with a slight reduction in both. Highs will be in the low 80s with tolerable humidity levels, if only for a day. Therefore, Saturday is the better, drier, and comfier of the two weekend days.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
This will be our next best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, but even so, no washouts are expected. Expect more clouds than sun both days with lots of humidity, and some scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time, both day and night. Highs will be in the low 80s on Sunday with the highest rain chances, then inch back up into the mid 80s come Monday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
From Tuesday to Thursday, expect some typical dog days of summer weather. It will be warm, but not excessively hot, and it will be humid, as we expect it to be in mid-July. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day with highs into the upper 80s, with a few spots flirting with 90 degrees on occasion. A pop-up thunderstorm or two is possible, especially each afternoon or evening, but rain chances will be lower compared with earlier in the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: