While there were a few more clouds and it was noticeably warmer and stickier compared to our recent stretch of comfortable weather, we squeezed in a mainly dry Wednesday as we await a cold front to sweep through the area overnight. Ahead of that front, there will be a line of some scattered showers and potentially gusty thunderstorms, with the best chance for severe weather from after sunset to around midnight. A quick inch or two of rain could cause some localized flooding, due to the saturated ground due to how wet we've been over the last three weeks. And a few stronger storms have the potential to produce some gusty winds, hail, or even a brief tornado or two. While a few storms could pack a punch, it's worth stressing that this will not compare with the intensity or widespread coverage of Ida last week. Likewise, it has nothing to do with Hurricane Larry either, which is safely staying 1000 miles off the East Coast of the United States. Once our cold front slowly slides offshore on Thursday, it's back to the dry and pleasant weather we enjoyed to start the week, with comfortably warm and sunny days followed by cool and even comfier nights, right through what should be a dry weekend as well!
TONIGHT
The main concerns tonight will be through around midnight, with a broken line of scattered showers and gusty storms expected to sweep from west to east across the area. The storms will likely be stronger in eastern Pennsylvania, and gradually weaken as they move east into New Jersey around or after midnight. Gusty winds and locally heavy rain are the primary concerns, with hail and possibly a brief tornado or two possible as well. Flash flood watches are posted for the possibility of flooding from 1 to 2 inches of rain in spots. While a few inches of rain isn't nearly as much as we received over the last three weeks with each tropical system, it is enough to cause flooding because of all the tropical rain we got before tonight. The severe threat diminishes overnight, but a few showers or thunderstorms may continue under mostly cloudy skies.
THURSDAY
Wednesday's cold front may be a little slow to depart, so some clouds may linger for a while on Thursday and perhaps a spotty shower or two will linger as well. However, you'll notice clouds and humidity levels decreasing as the day progresses, which will be the start of our next stretch of dry and pleasant weather, one that will last into the weekend. Thursday's highs will be cooler, mostly in the mid to upper 70s, with clouds and that morning shower giving way to sunshine. We'll be back in the cooler 50s starting Thursday night.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
In short, expect a three day stretch of late September weather at its best. Highs will be in the mid 70s and a little breezy Friday, upper 70s on Saturday, and inch up into the low 80s on Sunday. All three days will be partly to mostly sunny with light winds and low humidity. As an added bonus, expect some cool and comfy nights with lows in the 50s each night. Enjoy! One thing to watch out for will be the swell from Hurricane Larry well offshore that may bring some rough surf and strong rip current. Though the weather will be fantastic, stay aware of coastal impacts early in this timeframe and stay safe!
