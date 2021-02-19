NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Light snow is expected. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or two. * WHERE...The Pennsylvania counties of Carbon, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 4:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&