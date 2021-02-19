Our latest round of winter weather delivered a round of some steady snow and sleet the first half of Thursday, bringing 3 to 6 inches of snow across much of the area, with 6 to 9 inch amounts thanks to some heavier snow banding Thursday morning to much of Chester and lower Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and Mercer and Monmouth counties in central New Jersey. While the heaviest snow and sleet have moved away, we’ll still have to contend with a bit of lingering snow and flurries this afternoon with little or no additional accumulation. Temperatures top out in the middle 30s this afternoon. Drier weather arrives this evening, with skies finally starting to clear a little tonight setting us up for a partly to mostly sunny weekend. While brighter, it will also remain rather cold through the weekend, with highs only in the low to mid 30s, with a brisk breeze adding an extra chill on Saturday. Yet more snow is expected to return to the region for Monday, however this will be due to a fast moving clipper cold front moving through, so any accumulation should be minor. There will also likely be some rain mixed with that snow during the afternoon. As we move through the rest of next week, temperatures will be on the rebound to milder levels climbing well into the 40s by mid to late week.
THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies remain with a bit of lingering snow/flurries this afternoon but drier weather will arrive this evening under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 30s this afternoon, which should help improve road conditions with some modest melting, although watch for a refreeze tonight as lows drop into the low 20s. Clouds should break up a bit overnight.
THIS WEEKEND
A good deal of sunshine should be returning along with mainly dry conditions for the weekend, however temperatures will remain rather cold. Saturday should start quite sunny, but thanks to a little piece of upper level energy diving southward from Upstate New York during the afternoon, look for clouds to thicken and increase a little. It’s also not entirely out of the question that a few snow showers pop up Saturday afternoon, especially the further north you head into the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. A couple of these snow showers in these northern areas might even be able to put down a quick coating to an inch. Regardless, the large majority of the area should stay dry Saturday with highs only reaching around 32 degrees and a brisk breeze making it feel more like it’s in the 20s. Skies should clear back out Saturday night with winds gradually diminishing and overnight lows plummeting into the low teens. High pressure will build overhead for Sunday leading to lighter winds and mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain cold in the mid 30s, but it should feel a little more tolerable to be out and about compared to Saturday thanks to more sun and less wind.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A somewhat vigorous, but fast moving cold front will swing through on Monday bringing yet another round of snow to the region, likely starting near or shortly after sunrise and continuing through the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s by the afternoon, and with the slightly warmer air on hand, it seems those near and south of Interstate 78 will actually mix with and changeover to rain during the afternoon. This storm system only looks to have minor impacts on the area, but it’s not out of the question another couple inches of snow accumulates for several spots. Expect highs to climb into the 40s the rest of next week as a less cold and active weather pattern finally arrives just in time to wrap up the month of February.