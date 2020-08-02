While the first weekend of August may have started off dry, it ended on a somewhat stormy note. A warm front moving through early Sunday morning sparked numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which produced flash flooding which resulted in water rescues, and also a couple tornado warnings. At this time, the National Weather Service has not received any confirmation of a tornado touchdown or any damage warranting an investigation, but we’ll keep you posted if that changes. After Sunday got off to a bit of a rough start, things were much quieter midday into the afternoon with some clearing sky and just a few spotty showers. Highs climbed to around 90 degrees, but with dew points in the 70s, it felt more like it was in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Now while things did turn quiet for a while throughout Sunday, we are not out of the woods just yet for the potential of some thunderstorms and maybe even some severe weather. With the hot and humid air we received today, the atmosphere is quite unstable, and a cold front to our west will now be moving through clashing with the hot, humid, and unstable air mass. We anticipate some additional storms to re-fire late in the day into the early evening before mostly fading away overnight. On the heels of our Sunday system is the arrival of tropical moisture tied to Isaias. Isaias's current track hugs the Eastern Seaboard, putting our area in the cone of uncertainty come Tuesday. While Isaias’s track is not entirely set in stone, and while the storm will weaken as it moves northward over land, the northern mid-Atlantic will have to prepare for periods of heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday night bringing the potential for flooding before an area of high pressure helps dry things out thereafter.
TONIGHT
A shower or gusty thunderstorm chance will remain tonight, mainly before midnight, as our aforementioned cold front crosses the region. The activity looks to be more isolated compared to earlier Sunday morning, however a couple storms could still be rather strong, if not severe. The biggest threat with any storm will be torrential downpours leading to flooding, but there’s also the potential for some damaging wind gusts and large hail. Strong winds aloft, and the changing of wind direction with height may also lead to a brief tornado, but this threat should be lower compared to what it was earlier Sunday morning and mainly north of our region (Pike, Sussex, and Monroe Counties are on the very southern edge of some of the stronger wind shear, so the National Weather Service has placed these counties under a Tornado Watch in effect until 10pm this evening). While a stray shower or thunderstorm may linger past midnight near and south and east of Interstate 95, look for quieter and drier times overnight as our cold front slowly moves off to our east and skies turn out partly cloudy. Some areas of fog will be possible overnight as well, certainly in any location that received rainfall. It will be another sticky night with lows only around 70 degrees.
MONDAY
Monday should be dry for a while as sunshine mixes with clouds, and dew points actually drop back into the low to mid 60s making things feel a little more tolerable compared to Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures should still be rather warm reaching the upper 80s in many spots. Late in the day, another cold front will approach from the west, and out ahead of it, dew points will start to climb higher into the 60s. With these higher dew points providing a little more instability to the atmosphere, the arrival of the front will touch off a few showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon into the evening, a few of which could contain damaging wind gusts. Then, as we head through Monday night, we anticipate more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to overspread the area, some of which may contain heavy downpours, as moisture from Isaias continues its journey northward along the Mid-Atlantic Coast and starts working into our area.
TUESDAY
Monday’s cold front approaching from the west will stall near the region for Tuesday while Isaias continues up the Mid-Atlantic coast. The influx of tropical moisture from Isaias interacting with the stalled front to our west will bring tropical downpours to the region. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts seems to be in the cards right now for a good chunk of the region based on the National Hurricane Center’s forecast track. The lowest amounts of rain should occur to the west near Interstate 81, while the highest amounts should occur closer to the Delaware River. Flooding and flash flooding will certainly be a concern Tuesday, although the relatively quick movement of Isaias should limit the threat somewhat. The National Weather Service has placed most of the region under a Flash Flood Watch from late Monday night through late Tuesday night. Of course, any changes in Isaias’s track could greatly impact how much rain we see, so stay tuned for further updates. With plenty of clouds and damp weather expected Tuesday, look for highs to get no warmer than the upper 70s. It will still be very sticky however with all the tropical moisture around.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Isaias will be departing to our north across New England for Wednesday meaning the region will return to drier and sunnier times, although not entirely rain-free. Some lingering moisture in the wake of Isaias first thing Wednesday morning may kick off a few showers, mainly north and east of the Lehigh Valley, however, a good portion of the day should be dry with partial sunshine and highs staying around seasonable levels in the mid 80s. Humidity will remain high however. High pressure looks to return for Thursday leading to dry weather with a drop in humidity values and a fair amount of sunshine. Highs should also stay close to seasonable levels in the low to mid 80s. A weak upper level trough approaching from the west Friday may spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, the day should be partly sunny with more seasonable highs in the mid 80s.