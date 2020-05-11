A weak area of low pressure gingerly made its way across Southern New York on Monday and brought with it clouds, a little sun, and a few showers or even a rumble of thunder from time to time. The aforementioned low will depart off to the northeast and into the Canadian Maritimes by Tuesday morning causing any leftover showers this evening to quickly taper off. A surface high pressure system will build in from the Midwest on Tuesday, but aloft an upper-level trough will be working its way through the Northeast. This trough is expected to bring a cooler and breezy shot of air and spark up some clouds and a few showers towards the Great Lakes, but that will fizzle by the time it reaches Eastern Pennsylvania. High pressure will remain with us into Thursday keeping us dry as temperatures are gradually returning to normal. Then on Thursday, a warm front associated with a low pressure system advancing east through the Great Lakes will lift north through Pennsylvania presenting the chance for some late-day showers. The warm front will position itself to our north on Friday as the low travels east through New England, which will put us in the warm sector where not a whole lot is occurring most of the day while temperatures are surging. By the late afternoon hours on Friday, the accompanying cold front will be moving in from the west bringing with it showers and thunderstorms that will last well into Friday evening before the front passes.
TONIGHT
As the low moves further into New England and out of our hair, any of the remaining rain showers will quickly come to an end this evening. Skies will then begin to clear as a surface high pressure system builds in from the west. However, as has been the case numerous times over the last few days, clearer skies equate to colder temperatures, and tonight is no exception. By daybreak on Tuesday, temperatures will once again fall into the low and middle 30s presenting yet another chance for at least frost and possibly a harder freeze in some locations.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned surface high moving in from the Midwest on Tuesday will keep us dry with a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. However, an upper-level trough won't cooperate with that surface high and as it is rotating through the Northeast, it will spark up some clouds and a few showers closer to the Great Lakes. However, the showers will fizzle before reaching the Interstate 81 corridor, so we'll stay dry but may see slightly more clouds at times, especially to the north and west. Otherwise, Tuesday will drop a bit compared to Monday as high temperatures end up in the upper 50s to near 60°. Tuesday will also be breezy thanks to the pressure gradient created by the Monday's departing low and the high moving in from the west.
WEDNESDAY
That high will be sitting directly overhead on Wednesday so skies will be sun-filled and winds will be calmer. However, all that sunshine will do very little for the temperatures as low 60s will be as good as it gets on Wednesday and that's about 10° below normal for mid-May.
THURSDAY
As the high pressure system works its way off the East Coast, a warm front lifting north through Pennsylvania will cause the clouds to increase and by day's end, some showers will push in. With that said, the day will start out dry so the earlier the better if you have to do something outdoors. Temperatures will also get a nice boost as they return to the upper 60s. Granted that's still below normal, but it's closer than we've been all week.
FRIDAY
By Friday morning, Thursday's warm front will be to our north, so the showers will be isolated if at all and we'll be sitting in the warm sector. The warm sector is exactly what the name would suggest, a warm area in between the warm front and the cold front where temperatures soar. Without a whole lot happening rain-wise through midday, a southwesterly flow, and some sunshine popping out look for temperatures to surge to around 80°. By the mid to late afternoon hours on Friday the cold front will be moving into Eastern Pennsylvania along with its showers and thunderstorms. As the center of low pressure tracks northeast through the St. Lawrence River Valley Friday evening, we'll see the showers and thunderstorms end by midnight.