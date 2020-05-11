Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-012>015-017>020-022-026-027-PAZ055-061-062-070-071- 103>106-112100- Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex- Western Monmouth-Eastern Monmouth-Mercer-Gloucester-Camden- Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Atlantic-Coastal Ocean- Southeastern Burlington-Monroe-Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware- Philadelphia-Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Sandy Hook, Trenton, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Hammonton, Long Beach Island, Wharton State Forest, Stroudsburg, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 250 PM EDT Mon May 11 2020 ...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS MAY CONTINUE TO PRODUCE SMALL HAIL THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON... Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue to impact portions of the area. Several of these cells will be capable of producing small hail for another couple of hours. Mainly pea size hail is likely, with some half inch diameter hail possible. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are also possible in any stronger cells. Activity is expected to wane early this evening. $$