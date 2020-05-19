While there may not be as many cars on the road lately, there sure is a lot of traffic on the weather map for the Eastern United States, with a major delay in any rain around here until Friday. Three key weather features remain... An area of low pressure in the Midwest, Tropical Storm Arthur off the East Coast, and an area of high pressure over Eastern Canada. At least for the next few days, that area of high pressure will win out for our area, shielding us from any showers, but allowing for some high clouds and gusty winds at times. Those winds will be off the ocean, too, keeping temperatures on the cooler side of normal. By Friday, our weather traffic clears and a storm is able to lift northeast then out to sea during Memorial Day weekend. How quickly this happens determines how dry the weekend will be, though it seems the Holiday itself is warm and nice with both sunshine and 80 degrees on the table.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tropical Storm Arthur peels on out to sea, our cut off low lurks stuck over the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and our high flexes its muscle and builds into New England. Expect some high clouds to mix in and filter sunshine, though the days will still appear pretty bright overall. You'll notice an ocean breeze, more so on Tuesday, as it gusts in the 20 miles-per-hour range and increases the closer you get to the coast. This winds backs off a bit by Wednesday as high pressure gains some more ground, but nudges temperatures down into the middle and upper 60s.
THURSDAY
The area of high pressure over Eastern Canada will have by this point worked its way off the New England Coast. Meanwhile, the cutoff low will gingerly move closer to the Mid-Atlantic by day's end. It still looks like most of the rain will be off to our south and west, so it will be another day with times of clouds and sunshine, but the change on Thursday will be a return to seasonable temperatures, low and middle 70s, with less wind.
FRIDAY
As the high pressure system off the New England Coast slides further into the Atlantic Ocean, the cutoff low will push further into the Middle Atlantic. This will present us with a better opportunity for a bit of rain, especially across Southern Pennsylvania and South Jersey and especially late in the day and at night. Clouds will also be more abundant on Friday while temperatures reach the middle 70s.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
The longer it takes the cut-off to impact our weather, the better and drier it is for this week but that also means the holiday weekend could start wetter. While things could change again, Saturday may feature some lingering chances for rain due to this pesky feature, before it gradually slides off the coast and out of our hair for the rest of the weekend. So while the weekend looks warmer as a whole with upper 70s and eventually low 80s by Sunday and Monday, expect some extra clouds and perhaps some showers or thunderstorms Saturday before a mainly dry Sunday and Memorial Day.