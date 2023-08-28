It was another seasonably warm and dry day Sunday under partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the low to a few mid 80s. While there wasn’t much of a difference in the air temperature Sunday compared to Saturday, dew points did drop closer to 60 degrees which made things feel slightly more comfortable for prolonged outdoor activities compared to Saturday.
Rain chances return early in the new week, with some showers possible anytime from Monday through Tuesday night, but there will still be plenty of dry times through this period as well, plus, any rainfall doesn’t look like it adds up to much.
The middle and end of the week looks dry, pleasant, and sunny, with some gusty winds initially, but a refreshing breeze at that.
High temperatures for much of the week look like they will run mainly in the 70s, really getting no warmer than 80 degrees.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Expect more clouds than sunshine Monday with a slight chance for a shower or two, especially west and north of the Lehigh Valley.
Much of the region looks to continue to remain dry however throughout the day as high temperatures get a bit cooler thanks to more cloud cover reaching the upper 70s.
Despite the cooler temperatures, dew points will climb back through the 60s leading to a stickier feel to the air again.
A couple spotty showers will again be possible Tuesday, although much of the daytime may end up dry as clouds continue to dominate over the sunshine, and high temperatures remain somewhat cool in the mid to upper 60s. Similar to Monday however, it will be sticky as dew points remain well into the 60s.
The best chance for any sort of measurable rain may not come until Tuesday night as a cold front finally moves in from our west. Even so, rainfall totals may not even get higher than a tenth of an inch.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will build in as a cold front moves off the coast, although it may be rather breezy Wednesday into Thursday ahead of our building high, our offshore cold front, and a possible tropical system off the Carolina coast. That storm would be Idalia which has recently developed in the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expected to track northward into Florida and portions of the southeastern United States over the next few days.
While it doesn't look to be a threat to us, interests from the Carolinas to Florida should keep watch as the potential for gusty winds and flooding rains will be seen here.
And our beaches will have higher surf through next week, due to Franklin, a tropical system farther off the East Coast, and possibly Idalia by the latter half of the week as it works its way off the North Carolina coast.
Back here at home, our sensible weather looks great, albeit a bit fall-ish. Look for clearing skies Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and a return to very pleasant humidity values.
Thursday may be a bit breezy, but otherwise dry and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and comfortable humidity. And we’ll keep the sunny, dry, and pleasant weather going for Friday with lighter winds and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: