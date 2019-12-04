TODAY: Some early snow showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower late. High: 42
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower early. Low: 30
THURSDAY: Blustery with clouds and sunshine; a morning flurry possible to the north. High: 44 Low: 27
In the wake of Monday's low, a sliver of high pressure is slid across the region on Tuesday and provided us with plenty of sunshine. However, that sliver of high pressure has also helped to create the pressure gradient responsible for our windy conditions early in the day when gusts peaked between 30 and 40 miles-per-hour. While it was by no means a cold day for early December, it was on the chilly side of normal by a few degrees as most location topped out near 40 degrees with the winds only making it feel cooler.
Last night, we saw clouds thicken and increase ahead of a cold front that tracked into western Pennsylvania from the Great Lakes. A few snow showers developed ahead of the front and this activity took us into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. You may have seen a light coating of snow, but mainly on grassy and non-paved surfaces, and walkways. Thanks to plenty of cloud cover last night as well, low temperatures didn't drop off too much, only dropping into the low 30s.
Some of the snow showers from last night will linger into the Wednesday morning commute, but again, only a coating at best is expected, mainly on grassy surfaces and non-paved surfaces or walkways. These snow showers should die out by not too long after sunrise and we can expect clouds breaking for some sunshine with a dry period for a while. The aforementioned cold front will continue moving eastward across the region as we work through Wednesday while some upper level energy will swing across the area as well. These features moving through will be fairly moisture starved, but we still anticipate at least a few snow showers to re-develop late in the day, with rain showers mixed in south of the Blue Ridge. Nothing more than a few hundredths of an inch of total precipitation however is expected. Other than the chance for rain and snow showers, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with breezes somewhat lighter compared to Tuesday, but afternoon highs still a few degrees below normal for this time of the year in the low to mid 40s.
We can expect a return to more in the way of sunshine for Thursday as high pressure builds by to our south. Early on in the day, a northwest wind flow over the Great Lakes will drag some moisture in our direction which may lead to a bit of a cloudy start with perhaps even a flurry or two across the Poconos, but by late morning through the remainder of the day, we expect any flurries and clouds to greatly diminish. Winds are expected to turn rather gusty again, perhaps as high as 30 miles-per-hour, as the pressure gradient tightens between the aforementioned high pressure system to our south and an area of low pressure well to the north across northern New England and Atlantic Canada. While high temperatures Thursday should top out in the seasonable mid 40s, it will feel more like it's in the 30s throughout much of the day thanks to the gusty winds.
We'll hang on to the windy conditions on Friday as an area of low pressure and cold front slide across New York state and southern New England. This will bring a return to mostly cloudy skies with a rain or snow shower possible later on in the day and at night. Once again we're not expecting much out of these showers, maybe around .10". Highs will be near or above normal as they reach the mid and upper 40s, but with the wind factored in, it will feel more like it's in the upper 30s and low 40s.
High pressure is expected to build back in for Saturday lightening up the winds and bringing mostly sunny skies. It will be chilly sunshine for sure however as highs are only expected to reach the mid to upper 30s. High pressure will stay in control for Sunday keeping mostly sunny skies around, but with the high moving offshore, our wind direction will turn southwesterly bringing in slightly warmer air. Highs should return closer to normal in the mid 40s. We'll retain a southerly wind flow for the start of next week bringing a return to rather mild temperatures. We'll also be out ahead of an area of low pressure tracking from the Great Lakes into eastern Canada dragging a cold front towards the region from the west. The result will be periods of rain with highs in the mid 50s. A blast of cold air is expected to build back in behind this storm system for the middle and latter half of next week.
Have a great and safe Wednesday and remainder of the week!