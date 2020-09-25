TONIGHT: Turning out mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog and a spotty shower late. Low: 56
SATURDAY: Some early patchy fog; otherwise, mostly cloudy and not as warm with a shower in spots. High: 74
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or a bit of drizzle, as well as some patchy fog. Low: 61
After a bit of a foggy start Friday, much of the region got back to a lot more in the way of sunshine compared to Thursday, which in turn helped high temperatures climb back into the upper 70s. Areas to the north saw the most amount of sunshine while those to the south saw a bit more in the way of clouds. Those clouds however were mainly high clouds with plenty more breaks compared to Thursday. We anticipate skies to cloud back up a bit as we move into the weekend courtesy of the remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta and an upper level disturbance moving by to our south, however very little rain is expected to fall between now and Sunday. Saturday will likely be the cloudiest of the two weekend days, as well as the day with any real chance for a little rain. Despite the extra clouds, temperatures will remain warmer than normal, mainly in the mid to upper 70s, through early next week, and humidity will be on the rise as well. A slow moving cold front will eventually move through next week, likely by the middle of the week, bringing our best chance of rain in quite some time out ahead of it and some much cooler air behind it to start the month of October late next week. The timing of the front is still uncertain, but later Tuesday into Wednesday is the current estimate as to its passage, and our best chance for some needed wet weather.
TONIGHT
Skies will likely start out partly cloudy tonight, but as the remnant low pressure center from former Tropical Storm Beta moves into the Carolinas, and an upper level disturbance tracks across Virginia, our skies will likely turn rather cloudy overnight. A few showers will also be trying to lift north from parts of Maryland and the Delmarva, and we may very well see a few of these showers move in after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, especially across the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware. Similar to the pre-dawn hours of Friday, some areas of patchy dense fog may once again develop during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Overnight lows should settle back into the mid and upper 50s.
SATURDAY
Our weekend prospects have changed several times throughout this week, and what initially looked like a weekend that would feature rain chances both days continues to look relatively dry. Having said that, hopes for an entirely dry weekend will probably be spoiled by more clouds and a few light rain showers Saturday thanks to those pesky leftover "Beta bits" and an upper level disturbance slowly moving by to our south and off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Any rain will be scattered and light, and could occur at anytime throughout the day, however it certainly doesn’t look like a washout. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected otherwise on Saturday which will hold highs back in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Beta’s remnants and the aforementioned upper level disturbance will continue moving out to sea Saturday night diminishing the chances for rain. Plenty of low-level moisture however will be left in the wake of these systems, so skies are still expected to remain rather cloudy, and a stray shower is not entirely out of the question along with some areas of drizzle and fog. Lows Saturday night will continue to run a bit milder thanks to all the clouds and increasing moisture in the air, only dropping into the lower 60s.
SUNDAY
That stagnant low-level moisture left behind from Beta’s remnants and the upper level disturbance will likely linger into first thing Sunday morning leading to a rather cloudy start to the day, along with some areas of drizzle and fog. As we progress through the day, we anticipate our wind flow to become more southerly or even southwesterly, which should in turn help to scour out that pesky low-level moisture. This should help lead to a return to more in the way of sunshine Sunday afternoon. With a little more sun expected compared to Saturday, afternoon highs should return to the upper 70s, with perhaps a few spots nearing 80 degrees. Dew points will also climb well into the 60s leading to a bit of a sticky feel, especially during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK
The big picture for next week: warm to start, some rain in the middle, and cool and mainly dry at the end. The devil however is in the details, or so they say, and timing next week's weather out is still highly uncertain and dependent on how slowly or quickly a cold front moves through. Right now, we look to be warm and humid ahead of our cold front Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Both days feature a mix of clouds and some sun with a spotty shower chance and perhaps even a thunderstorm. Then, our best chance of rain, possibly some needed steady rain, comes through midweek, most likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Then, cooler weather will gradually filter in the rest of the week as highs drop through the 60s and lows drop through the 40s. The coolest temperatures of this stretch will likely arrive at the very end of the week into the start of the first weekend of October. Overnight lows at that point may very well be dropping back into the 30s.