The penultimate day of 2020 was a dry and pleasant one, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, a bit less wind than the day before, and seasonably cool highs around 40 degrees. We’ll wrap up the year on Thursday with some morning rain showers, sneak in a dry New Year’s Eve Thursday night, then await a steadier round of rain later Friday into Friday night. In both instances, it’s mostly rain, albeit a colder rain than what we saw back on Christmas. The exception would be in the higher elevations north of Interstate 78, especially along the Interstate 80 corridor through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, where some freezing rain may lead to an accumulation of ice in both cases. So while the first day of the new year may end up a little wet, the second day of 2021 looks better with clearing and drying trends, and some 50-degree highs as an added bonus. Another fast moving disturbance will spell a little light rain and snow on Sunday as well, then drier weather returns early next week. All the while despite a somewhat unsettled pattern, there’s no significant shots of cold air or bigger winter storms in the forecast through the first 7 to 10 days of the new year.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect clouds to thicken and become mostly cloudy overnight, with some rain showers arriving later as a cold front approaches. With lows in the low to mid 30s and near freezing in spots, particularly in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, a little freezing rain is possible in the higher elevations, which will lead to some icy spots later tonight into Thursday morning.
THURSDAY INTO NEW YEAR’S EVE
Clouds and showers will be with us to start the final day of 2020, but showers should be limited to the first half of the day, although may spill over into the early afternoon towards the Delaware Valley points south and east. Some patchy freezing rain is still possible early in the day north of the Lehigh Valley with some slick spots for the morning commute in the mountains. By afternoon, most of us should be drier although clouds are likely to hang on most of the day with perhaps some breaks of sun late. In a rare bit of 2020 good luck, skies will clear overnight Thursday for a dry New Year’s Eve, with seasonably cold overnight lows in the upper 20s.
NEW YEAR’S DAY
Clouds will thicken back up on the first day of 2021, with some rain arriving in the afternoon and evening, and continuing overnight. Areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley have the best chance for some prolonged freezing rain and ice accumulation, although some freezing rain at the onset is possible as far south as the Interstate 78 corridor. Temperatures will only slowly rise through the 30s on New Year’s Day, and likely continue to rise Friday night as milder air arrives.
THIS WEEKEND
Clouds and maybe a lingering shower early Saturday should give way to some sunshine by afternoon, and the mildest day of the forecast as well with highs around 50 to 55 degrees. Then another round of unsettled weather arrives Sunday as a weak coastal low brings some occasional rain in here for Sunday, perhaps mixed with wet snow, especially in the higher elevations, with highs back down closer to 40 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: