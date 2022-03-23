Wednesday was a cloudier and cooler day than the last few, but we did hold off any rain as promised until the second half of the day. The wettest part of the forecast still looks to be our Wednesday night, with some periods of steadier rain and a few heavier downpours overnight. Clouds will dominate the skies on Thursday again with a few leftover showers early, but there could be a window of drier weather before another round of rain and drizzle develops later in the day and continues into early Thursday night. Over the next 24 hours, around a half inch to an inch of rain is generally expected, a decent soaking but not enough rain to cause any widespread flooding concerns. For Friday through Sunday, mostly cloudy skies likely remain, and each day should become increasingly breezy with a few pop-up rain showers on Saturday or Sunday, and maybe even a Poconos snow shower as well. A shot of unseasonably cold air will ride those blustery winds into the area Sunday and Monday, with highs only in the mid 40s on Sunday, and perhaps stuck in the 30s on Monday, with wind chills at or below freezing much of the time. Temperatures slowly recover as next week progresses.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be the wettest part of our forecast, with cloudy skies and occasional rain and drizzle. Some heavier downpours are possible overnight, with temperatures slowly rising through the 40s later tonight. It will be breezy as well, with a raw east to northeast wind around 10-20mph.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds hang tough through Thursday, with some lingering showers early in the day then another round of some rain or rain showers later in the day and into the first half of Thursday night. It won't be as cool as Wednesday was, with seasonable highs in the mid 50s despite the clouds and a few rounds of raindrops. From mid morning to early to mid afternoon is the most likely time for some drier weather on Thursday. Rainfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night should generally range from 1/2" to 1" of rain, with some locally higher amounts possible in those spots with multiple heavy downpours.
FRIDAY
This will likely be the pick day of the forecast, and honestly, there isn't much to pick from between now and early next week. Expect some sun, although more clouds than sun through most of the day. It will be a bit breezy, mainly dry, and seasonably mild with highs again in the mid to perhaps upper 50s.
THIS WEEKEND
The first full weekend of spring will ironically see some colder air arrive as temperatures return to late February levels for a day or two. Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the weekend, with a few scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday, and increasingly brisk winds, especially come Sunday. We'll eke out one more seasonable day on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s before the colder air arrives, which will drop Sunday's highs into the mid 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s much of the day. Expect lows to drop into the mid 20s come Sunday night. While any showers are mostly in the form of rain, a few snowflakes can't be ruled out in the Poconos.
MONDAY
This will be the coldest day of the forecast, with highs only expected to make it into the upper 30s, even with the overdue return of mostly sunny skies! Winds will still be brisk, keeping wind chills below freezing much of the day. And by Monday night, lows may actually drop to near 20 degrees, before a slow warming trend takes place the rest of the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: