We saved the warmest for last this week, with hazy sunshine and southwest winds teaming up to deliver highs into the low to mid 80s on our Friday, the warmest temperatures we've seen in about a month. Now it is only May, and the 80s are usually only an occasional treat this time of year. Sure enough, there are no more in the forecast, as highs settle back into the 70s for most of the forecast through next week. Something else that we don't have much of in the forecast is rain, even though we're to the point where it is becoming increasingly needed once again. Our only opportunity for some rain showers is on Saturday, and that will not be for everyone as areas south of the Lehigh Valley are most favored for a little light rain. Otherwise, expect more clouds and a little sun, and even where it rains, it won't be a washout with highs settling back into the mid 70s with less sun. But the sun triumphantly returns for Mother's Day, as moms get a well-deserved partly to mostly sunny day with seasonably mild highs in the low 70s. We remain dry most of next week, with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonably highs mostly around 70-75°. A quick shot of cool air Wednesday into Thursday will deliver one day with highs falling back into the 60s on Wednesday, and some potential late season frost Wednesday night if skies are clear and winds are light.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies will trend mostly cloudy overnight, and as a result, it will be much milder than every other night this week. Lows will only drop into the upper 50s, much milder than the upper 30s and low 40s that were the rule mid-week. The evening is warm and dry, and most of the night will in fact remain dry. There could be a shower towards sunrise, mostly for areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley.
SATURDAY
A cold front will slide from north to south through the area during the day Saturday, and a weak disturbance will ripple along that cold front and create an area of light rain or scattered rain showers. Just like our disturbance earlier this week, areas to the south, across southern PA, Delaware, and South Jersey, are more favored to get some showers, while the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and North Jersey look mostly or entirely dry. Expect a mostly cloudy day overall across the board, with a little sun at times especially north of the I-78 corridor, where things remain mostly dry. After a few days with highs around or better than 80°, we'll settle back into the mid 70s with more clouds and less sun.
MOTHER'S DAY
We've had some rainy Mother's Days over the last decade, but not this year! Mom, you'll get a partly to mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and cooler but seasonable and sunny Sunday for your big day. Look for highs to be in the low 70s, right where they should be for this time of year, with plenty of sunshine mixing with some patchy clouds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday and Tuesday should see the seasonably highs in the low to mid 70s continue with a mix of sun and clouds both days. There is the small chance of a shower with another weak cold frontal passage from the north later Tuesday or Tuesday night. But any shower would be scattered and short-lived, as our mainly dry forecast continues.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A shot of rather cool air for mid-May may come down for a day or two for the middle of next week, with Wednesday and Thursday likely featuring partly sunny skies, but highs only in the mid to upper 60s for a day on Wednesday. And if skies are mostly clear and winds are light Wednesday night, there could be some late season frost concerns with temperatures dipping to around 35-40 degrees in the cooler spots. While cool, the forecast looks dry the rest of the week, with temperatures slowly climbing back into the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday with a good deal of sunshine.
TRACK THE WEATHER: