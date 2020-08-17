Thanks to plenty of clouds, an onshore wind, and some primarily morning rain, highs struggled to do much better than the low 70s across the area today, as we wrapped up the weekend with the first fall preview of sorts of the season. As promised, rainfall amounts were higher the farther south and east you traveled, with as much as 1" of rain from the Delaware Valley to the shore, about 0.10" from Berks County to the Lehigh Valley, and just enough to the wet the ground and nothing more from the Poconos on north. If you're not ready for fall just yet, fear not as Sunday's preview will be short-lived and highs climb back above 80 degrees each day through the coming week. In fact, it's a fairly quiet and seasonable week for mid-August, with highs mostly in the low 80s and a shower or thunderstorm chance here or there but nothing more. At least for now, there's no trouble brewing for the United States in the tropics and no rounds of steady rain or severe thunderstorms in sight through the end of the coming week.
TODAY
While our weekend storm will be well on its way across the Atlantic, a cold front will come out of the Great Lakes and sweep through our area later Monday into Monday night. Out ahead of it, expect a few showers or a thunderstorm to develop, although much of the day will be dry with more sunshine than clouds. Any thunderstorm could produce gusty winds, although widespread severe weather is unlikely. While there will be some cloudier periods, some sunshine should get us back into the seasonably warm low 80s with moderate humidity levels.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure begins to build in for Tuesday and more so on Wednesday, keeping skies partly to mostly sunny with highs remaining in the low 80s, right on target for the middle of August. Things look to remain mostly dry through the middle of the week, with any chance of a shower or thunderstorm mainly south of the Pennsylvania/Maryland border.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure crests overhead on Thursday and then slides off the East Coast on Friday, allowing for a slight warming trend as highs inch up into the mid 80s later this week. Skies should remain no worse than partly sunny and things should remain dry until the weekend, as a cold front comes down from Canada and could touch off a shower or thunderstorm.