It's been a cooler and unsettled stretch of weather over the last week-and-a-half, with warmer than average temperatures and entirely dry days only rare treats during that stretch. Remember that our average high temperature for the middle of April should be in the low 60s. And of the last 11 days, 8 of them have seen high temperatures only in the 50s. In terms of rain (and let's not forget the hint of snow last week either), we haven't seen many washouts. But daily chances for at least a few showers seem to be a fixture in many a forecast of late.Looking ahead to this week, it looks like we maintain the status quo. Between now and the weekend, there's only one day that may qualify as entirely dry, and that will be Wednesday. And while highs this week overall look closer to 60 degrees compared to last week, temperatures likely remain at least a little below average most of the time. Rain chances this week will be highest on Tuesday in the form of a few shower and thunderstorms, and then later Thursday into early Friday with perhaps some steadier rain.
TONIGHT
The stubborn clouds that only slowly thinned during the day on Monday will clear out this evening, only for some additional clouds to arrive later at night. So skies will average out clear to partly cloudy much of the night and seasonably chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s for most of us. Winds remain light overnight but shift from the southwest ahead of an approaching cold front, which will deliver some slightly milder temperatures for Tuesday.
TUESDAY
While Tuesday will begin with a little sunshine, clouds will increase and thicken as our cold front approaches and some showers approach from west to east as the morning progresses. There's also an opportunity for a narrow squall line to develop ahead of our front during the early to mid-afternoon hours on Tuesday, complete with some heavy downpours, lightning, and the potential for some strong winds. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the area in a "slight" risk for severe storms on Tuesday, with damaging winds the primary concern. Midday highs will flirt with 60 degrees ahead of the front, but falling temperatures later in the afternoon could even lead some wet snowflakes to mix in with any showers that remain later in the day in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around or under 0.25" for most of us, but may locally be higher where any downpours set up. Expect strong winds gusting as highs as 30 to 40 miles-per-hour on both sides of our front as well, with southwest winds to start the day in advance of our front, shifting from the northwest once it passes. As dry air builds in behind the departing boundary at night, clouds will give way to some shooting stars associated with the Lyrid Meteor Shower. It peaks with 10 to 15 fireballs an hour, typically originating from the northeast sky near the star Vega. Bundle up though as lows drop to near freezing, and winds add an extra chill.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure builds back into the area Wednesday bringing a welcome return to mostly sunny skies. Remember this is our only guaranteed entirely dry day in our immediate future, so soak up the sunshine. But despite the good look of the day, it may not feel too much like late April should. First off, highs will only make it into the mid 50s despite the sunshine, and second, still brisk west to northwest winds will make an already cool day feel that much cooler.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Skies should be mostly cloudy on Thursday, as our next low pressure likely tracks just to our south later Thursday into Friday. Expect some rain to develop later Thursday and likely morph into a steady to possibly soaking rain Thursday night and linger into Friday morning. Rainfall totals could end up being a widespread 0.50" to 1.00" soaking, depending on the exact track and strength of our storm. Despite the wet weather, somewhat milder temperatures will accompany the rain with highs both days around 60 degrees. Some sunshine may return later Friday as long as our storm departs out to sea on schedule.
THIS WEEKEND
The active pattern continues with another storm possible by the middle to end of the weekend and yet another chance of some rain later Saturday into Sunday, perhaps even lingering into Monday.