TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers or thunderstorms, mainly early; a couple storms could be rather strong. Low: 67
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm with lowering humidity later in the day. An isolated midday/afternoon thundershower is possible. High: 88
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, breezy, and much more comfortable. Low: 60
Thursday started early this morning with areas of heavy downpours and quite a bit of lightning and thunder. Several locations received at least an inch of rainfall with some minor street flooding perhaps even occurring. By late morning, and then much of the rest of the day, things were quiet, just mostly cloudy, as humidity became a little more noticeable. Afternoon high temperatures were held in check though only in the mid 70s thanks to all the clouds. As we head into the evening, we’ll need to keep a watchful eye to the sky for the potential of some gusty thunderstorms, especially for areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley and Berks. A cold front will sweep away any raindrops by early Friday morning, and the brief bout with higher humidity will be swept away as well. That sets up a sun-tastic Father's Day weekend for area dads with abundant sunshine all weekend long. Fittingly though, the last weekend of spring will feel quite spring-like and a little cool, at least by mid-June standards. Highs will be in the 70s throughout the weekend, with a brisk northwest breeze both Saturday and Sunday, with cool and comfy overnight lows not far from the 50-degree mark. Temperatures warm back up towards seasonable levels in the low 80s by the middle of next week, with our next chance of a few scattered thunderstorms accompanying the return to warmer temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We’ll need to closely monitor a line or broken line of potent showers and thunderstorms originating out across western Upstate New York down through western/central Pennsylvania into Ohio. This line will be moving southeastward and will approach the region as we get to roughly 7pm and there-past. A Tornado WATCH has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Poconos, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, and Lancaster County in effect until 11pm. Areas north of Interstate 80 and certainly near and west of Interstate 81 appear to have the more favorable dynamics for organized severe weather as instability levels have been much greater out this way for much of Thursday. Some storms containing damaging wind gusts to 70mph, large hail 1” in diameter or greater, and even a couple tornadoes will all be possible across the watch area. Further south and east into Berks and the Lehigh Valley, and especially south and east of there, we can’t completely rule out a severe storm or two later this evening, however the threat is not as great as we expect these storms upstream to weaken a bit as they move into the more stable air. By midnight tonight, much of any shower and thunderstorm activity looks to be done with, and we should be dry for much of the rest of the night, just partly to mostly cloudy and muggy, with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s.
FRIDAY
Our cold front should slide through early in the day, with that timing likely preventing any widespread showers and thunderstorms. However, a spotty shower or storm is possible around midday with a still muggy period through at least early afternoon before humidity starts to drop to more comfortable levels by late in the day. Outside of that stray shower or storm chance around midday Friday, much of the day looks dry with high temperatures climbing back up to rather warm levels in the upper 80s. Some much cooler and more refreshing air will be getting set to build in in the wake of our cold front for Friday night into the weekend, and a brisk westerly breeze will develop on Friday (10-20mph). That breeze will usher in that weekend comfort, but not before we sneak in a fairly warm Friday.
THIS WEEKEND
Dads have been spoiled with a string of sunny and pleasant Father's Day weekends of late, and this one will follow suit. We’ll watch a broad area of high pressure originating in Canada building down into the Midwest and eventually pushing into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast over the course of the weekend. It will be a little cool for mid-June and a little breezy as well, but expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and mostly sunny skies Sunday, with highs around 70 degrees Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday, and cool and comfy overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It could be one of the last surges of true comfy air before the heat and humidity become more prevalent once summer officially arrives next week.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will remain overhead for Monday keeping our weather dry with mostly sunny skies. Humidity should remain comfortable, and afternoon high temperatures should run close to seasonable levels in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Enjoy the nice stuff while it lasts because it looks like as we progress through next week and kick off the official start to summer, the forecast will be turning warmer, more humid, and more unsettled with classic summertime hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.
TUESDAY
High pressure will exit the region for Tuesday allowing a warm front to move in. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout a good chunk of the day. Winds appear to become more easterly and onshore so this will likely keep temperatures in check, even though we do anticipate an uptick in humidity. At this time we are forecasting highs around 80 degrees, but it’s certainly possible we’ll need to drop those numbers a bit more. It looks like much of the rest of next week then will be rather unsettled with continued mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies, more humidity, and scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. High temperatures look to run in the low to mid 80s for much of the rest of next week.
