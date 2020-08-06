Thursday was a mostly cloudy and cooler day overall, but after some morning showers and thunderstorms, heavier from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, the day ended up mainly dry. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase a bit later tonight into Friday as a pesky coastal front remains hung up along the shore through early Saturday morning. But as high pressure builds in over the weekend, the forecast should trend increasingly warm, sunny, and dry. While highs will bounce back well into the 80s for the weekend and remain there next week, with a 90 degree day or two next Monday and Tuesday. Another slow moving cold front will drop out of the Great Lakes and slide towards the East Coast by the middle of next week, allowing for a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday.
TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
As our coastal front lingers somewhere along the Interstate 95 corridor and a weak area of low pressure develops along it, expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop from time to time, but it certainly won't rain all or even most of the time. While the threat for severe thunderstorms or widespread flooding remains low, a few locally heavy downpours are possible in any storm and could cause some isolated renewed flooding concerns, but on a much smaller and less intense scale compared to what we saw earlier this week. While it will be rather humid, it won't be all that warm given the expected mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows tonight will be in the mid 60s and highs on Friday only in the upper 70s. Rainfall totals will vary through Friday with around 0.25" to 0.50" on average, but places seeing thunderstorms locally exceeding 1.00" while others missing out on the scattered nature of the rain stay mainly dry.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure gradually builds in on Saturday and crests overhead by Sunday, leading to a mostly dry weekend. While a shower or thunderstorm could linger Saturday, most of Saturday and all of Sunday look dry with increasingly warm and sunny weather. Expect skies to become partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s, and then mostly sunny on Sunday with mid to upper 80s, making it the better weekend day overall. Expect moderate humidity levels throughout the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As high pressure slides off the coast, our next cold front approaches by Tuesday and Wednesday and increases the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday looks partly sunny and mostly dry before those rain chances and clouds increase for mid-week. Despite the shower and storm chances creeping up, highs will actually creep up as well to near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday, then mid 80s thereafter.