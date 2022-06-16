After a sun-sational Wednesday, it's back to some higher humidity levels and shower and thunderstorm chances on Thursday. While not a washout, there will be some showers and storms around first thing this morning, then towards the evening and overnight hours, with a little sticky sunshine in between.
A cold front will sweep away any raindrops by early Friday morning, and the brief bout with higher humidity will be swept away as well.
That sets up a sun-tastic Father's Day weekend for area dads with abundant sunshine all weekend long. Fittingly though, the last weekend of spring will feel quite spring-like and a little cool, at least by mid-June standards. Highs will be in the 70s throughout the weekend, with a brisk northwest breeze both Saturday and Sunday, with cool and comfy overnight lows not far from the 50-degree mark.
Temperatures warm back up towards seasonable levels in the low 80s by the middle of next week, with our next chance of a few scattered thunderstorms accompanying the return to warmer temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday.
THURSDAY
There will be some showers and thunderstorms across the area either side of sunrise Thursday morning, the leading edge of some stickier air that will make a return during the day.
Besides the early morning, most of the day will be dry with clouds breaking for a little bit of sunshine. With dew points rising back into the mid 60s, it will be a stickier day than the past few, with highs around 80 degrees this afternoon.
Late in the day, more likely towards evening, a few more showers and thunderstorms will develop to our west across central Pennsylvania, where the best chances for severe storms lie later today. However, a few of those gusty storms could slip into our area, more so eastern Pennsylvania than New Jersey, during the evening hours.
TONIGHT
Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight and it will be rather muggy as well, with sticky overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. There's that aforementioned chance of a few shower and gusty thunderstorms early, and there could be a few more garden-variety thundershowers overnight.
FRIDAY
Our cold front should slide through early in the day, with that timing likely preventing any widespread showers and thunderstorms. However, a spotty shower or storm is possible around midday with a still muggy period through at least early afternoon before humidity starts to drop to more comfortable levels by late in the day.
Outside of that stray shower or storm chance around midday Friday, much of the day looks dry with high temperatures climbing back up to rather warm levels in the upper 80s.
Some much cooler and more refreshing air will be getting set to build in in the wake of our cold front for Friday night into the weekend, and a brisk westerly breeze will develop on Friday (10-20mph). That breeze will usher in that weekend comfort, but not before we sneak in a fairly warm Friday.
THIS WEEKEND
Dads have been spoiled with a string of sunny and pleasant Father's Day weekends of late, and this one will follow suit. We’ll watch a broad area of high pressure originating in Canada building down into the Midwest and eventually pushing into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast over the course of the weekend.
It will be a little cool for mid-June and a little breezy as well, but expect abundant sunshine all day Saturday and again all day Sunday, with pleasantly mild highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday, and cool and comfy overnight lows in the low 50s.
It could be one of the last surges of true comfy air before the heat and humidity become more prevalent once summer officially arrives next week.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will remain overhead for Monday keeping our weather dry with fair skies. Humidity should remain comfortable, and afternoon high temperatures will remain close to what Sunday’s levels were in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Enjoy the nice stuff while it lasts because it looks like as we progress through next week and kick off the official start to summer, the forecast will be turning warmer, more humid, and more unsettled with classic summertime hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.
