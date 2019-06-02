A few showers and t-storms Saturday night and more Sunday afternoon

69 News

TONIGHT: Rather humid with a shower or t-storm around, especially early; partly to mostly cloudy otherwise with some patchy fog developing late. Low: 61

SUNDAY: Clouds and some sun with a few showers and a gusty t-storm in the afternoon. High: 82

SUNDAY NIGHT: A lingering evening shower; otherwise, clear to partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53

Welcome to June and a month that we hope ends up being much drier and calmer compared to May. On this first day of the month, and the beginning of our first June weekend, things have certainly been quiet so far. That may change a little very soon. In the meantime, we'll recap much of the daytime Saturday which featured dry conditions and hazy sunshine filtered with bubbling cumulus clouds during the afternoon. The haziness was due to smoke from wildfires all the way out in Alberta, Canada following the jet stream to our region. With a southwest wind today, we saw warmer afternoon high temperatures returning to the low and mid 80s in many locations. Fortunately dew points were still relatively comfortable staying just below 60 degrees.

As we move into the evening, we'll be watching showers and t-storms that developed across northern Pennsylvania and Up-State New York tracking southeastward. Some of this activity is expected to move through our area, eventually falling apart shortly after midnight. Atmospheric dynamics won't be too supportive for organized strong or severe t-storms, but a couple storms may still contain wind gusts to 30 or 40 miles-per-hour along with downpours. Once this activity falls apart shortly after midnight, we can expect a dry rest of the night with scattered clouds and mild overnight low temperatures only dropping into the low 60s. Those areas that see rain will probably see patchy fog develop.

Sunday will get off to a dry start with some early patchy fog; otherwise, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds taking us through midday. A cold front will be moving in from our west, and ahead of that front, a rather warm and humid air mass will be in place thanks to a southwest wind. As the front crosses our area during the afternoon, clouds will increase, and clusters of t-storms, or a broken line of t-storms will move through. This activity brings a little greater chance for severe weather, and the Storm Prediction Center does have the entire region currently highlighted under a 'slight' risk (level 2 out of 5). While this risk level is not as great as what we experienced this past week, a few storms may still contain damaging wind gusts and large hail. It's also important to note that with saturated ground and weakened trees from previous storms, wind gusts won't even have to reach severe limits (58 miles-per-hour or greater) to bring down trees. The other concern will be flooding due to elevated smaller creek and stream levels from previous rains. High temperatures Sunday should reach the low 80s, and it will feel a bit more uncomfortable compared to Saturday due to the higher humidity values.

By Sunday evening, the aforementioned cold front should already be making its way to our east and out to sea taking rain and t-storms with it. Skies will gradually clear Sunday night, and a stiff northwest breeze will pick up behind the cold front ushering in much cooler air. Low temperatures are expected to drop to around 50 degrees. A vigorous upper level trough with the jet stream will then dig in for Monday leading to unseasonably cool temperatures. While high pressure across the Great Lakes and Midwest will lead to mainly dry conditions for us with a fair amount of sunshine (there might be a shower or two popping up in the Poconos during the afternoon), the squeeze play between the high and the departing storm system offshore will lead to gusty northwest winds. Factor that in with high temperatures only topping out in the upper 60s, and it will certainly be a jacket or sweatshirt day. The unseasonably cool air mass in place combined with mainly clear skies and lighter winds Monday night will allow low temperatures to drop all the way down to the mid 40s.

High pressure will build by to our south for Tuesday leading to a dry day with mostly sunny skies and less of a breeze compared to Monday. Afternoon high temperatures should be a little warmer compared to Monday, but still fall shy of normal for this time of the year, topping out in the low 70s. With high pressure moving offshore by the middle of next week and a southwest wind flow returning, warmer air will begin filtering back into the region bringing high temperatures back into the 80s in most spots by Wednesday and/or Thursday. Moisture streaming back northward from the Gulf of Mexico should reach the region later Wednesday or Thursday, so the latter part of the week should turn wetter, stormier, and more humid once again.

Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!​