TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers and a t-storm, especially in the evening. Low: 69
THURSDAY: A blend of clouds and sun, very warm, and humid; showers and a t-storm likely, especially late afternoon and evening. High: 85
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm , and humid with a few gusty evening t-storms, then a spotty shower late. Low: 67
An area of low pressure slowly lifted northeast through the Great Lakes on Wednesday, dragging its warm front through the Mid-Atlantic. This resulted in a thick cloud deck, a little rain at times, and a more southerly flow, which in turn meant more humidity and slightly warmer temperatures. The aforementioned low's cold front will move through most of the area tonight before stalling out and situating itself across Central New Jersey into far Southern Pennsylvania by daybreak on Thursday. This will lead to more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm in spots this evening and into tonight, with a gusty thunderstorm possible in a couple of spots. That stalled out front will then act as a corridor for a wave of low pressure to ride northeast along on Thursday, presenting yet another opportunity for showers and a strong thunderstorm in spots later in the day and into Thursday night. Of the next two nights, severe weather is more likely Thursday, and more likely the farther south you travel. By Friday morning, the wave of low pressure and its cold front will have exited to the east and a broad area of high pressure will build in. The high will clear out the clouds and humidity on Friday and the comfier air will stick around for the weekend, which will be full of sunshine and very comfortable as we unofficially wrap-up the summer season. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Omar will fizzle far off the East Coast as it heads out to sea, and Tropical Storm Nana will develop into a hurricane and strike Belize in Central America. Neither storm is a concern for the United States.
TONIGHT
Some showers and thunderstorms that started working back in late in the afternoon will linger into the evening as the air mass remains rather sticky. Once more, we’ll need to watch for a couple of storms containing strong winds, some hail, and heavy downpours. By midnight, or shortly thereafter, most of the shower and thunderstorm activity should be fizzling out or exiting to our east leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy the rest of the night. Overnight lows will be rather warm, only dropping to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
THURSDAY
A cold front will start to slide through the area during the day, but likely get hung up as it does so as a wave of low pressure will track northeast along it Thursday evening. Until that wave arrives, the front will remain pretty quiet and allow us to enjoy a partly sunny, warm, and humid day with highs in the middle 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances return very late in the day and more likely the first part of Thursday night, with heavier rain and stronger storms more likely from the Lehigh Valley on southward. Once again, we’ll need to watch for a few storms containing strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours.
FRIDAY
Our cold front should be clearing the coast on Friday, allowing skies to become partly to mostly sunny and humidity levels to drop. Outside of a few early morning clouds, expect a warm, breezy, and drier day with highs still in the mid 80s.
THIS WEEKEND
We're saving the nicest weather for last, and more importantly for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. A big bubble of high pressure builds in and means no trouble weather-wise, at least for Saturday and Sunday. That high will build in from the Ohio Valley on Saturday, crest overhead early Sunday, and then slide off the coast by Labor Day. Saturday and Sunday should be nothing short of great days for outdoor activities with plenty of sunshine, comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s, and refreshingly low humidity levels. Even most of Labor Day Monday looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs inching up into the low 80s.