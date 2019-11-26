TONIGHT: Turning out mostly cloudy. Patchy fog towards dawn. Low: 39
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and becoming breezy with a few showers around; areas of morning fog and drizzle. High: 54
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A passing evening shower, then clouds breaking late. Becoming very windy with gusts to 45mph. Low: 40
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
For just the third time this month, temperatures soared past 60 degrees for many of us on a mostly sunny and unseasonably mild Tuesday afternoon. With abundant sunshine and light winds, it was perhaps one of the nicest days all month, great for some early holiday outdoor decorating or perhaps getting an early start on your holiday travel. Of course, Wednesday is traditionally the busiest travel day of the year. And while it won’t be as sunny or as warm, there shouldn’t be any major weather related travel delays expected in our area or throughout the Northeast Corridor. That could change for the return leg of your holiday travel later in the weekend, as a wintry mix is possible later Saturday night into part of Sunday. Tucked in between will be a cooler and blustery but also dry Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, but not nearly as cold as what we shivered to last year.
A strong storm up in the Great Lakes on Wednesday will produce some steadier rain and snow, most of which will remain up to our north and west in the Great Lakes. All we will have to contend with is a cold front, which should slide through our area with little fanfare late Wednesday or early Wednesday night. Out ahead of it, there should be lots of clouds for the big travel day, although a few breaks of sun can’t entirely be ruled out later in the day. While the day as a whole is more dry than wet, there will be a few rain showers, mostly light and scattered, that shouldn’t have any significant impact on travel with only a few hundredths of an inch of rain expected. In addition to the scattered rain showers, some may have to contend with a little patchy drizzle or fog early Wednesday morning. Yet despite the lack of sunshine and a few raindrops, it’s still a relatively mild day with highs in the mid 50s, granted not as warm as what we enjoyed Tuesday.
Behind our front, the main weather story heading into Thanksgiving will be the wind. In fact, it’s the second straight Turkey Day that we’ll have to contend with strong winds. But while this Thanksgiving will be windier than last, it will thankfully not be colder, when highs on Thanksgiving Day in 2018 stayed below freezing with wind chills in the teens. This year, highs ease back into the upper 40s, cooler than the preceding few days but certainly not nearly as cold as the preceding Thanksgiving. Now once you factor in a northwest wind that may gust as high as 40 to 45 miles-per-hour, wind chills this year will be below freezing early in the morning for those high school football games and likely stay in the 30s come dinnertime Thursday afternoon.
Black Friday shoppers will have a mostly sunny treat as they shop on Friday, albeit still a bit brisk and cool with highs in the mid 40s. Winds on Friday won’t be nearly as strong as Thursday, but a noticeable breeze will still add a chill for shoppers, so hopefully those Black Friday deals will warm you up. High pressure in Canada will continue to nose down into the start of the weekend keeping the cool and dry weather coming into Saturday, although clouds will be on the increase through the first half of the weekend.
The only big bump along our holiday weekend weather road comes later Saturday night into Sunday, when our next storm approaches. Unlike our pre-Thanksgiving storm, this one will track much closer, and will have some cold air to work with, at least initially. As a result, expect a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to develop Saturday night and into Sunday morning before likely changing to rain for most later in the day on Sunday. While not a major storm at this point, any winter weather can of course create some travel issues, so those traveling late in the holiday weekend should monitor future forecasts. It also looks colder early next week, with highs likely remaining in the upper 30s from Sunday through Tuesday along with brisk breezes.
Have a good night and safe holiday travels!