Welcome to October, and the month began with a partly sunny, pleasant, and seasonable early fall day with highs around 70 degrees. While a weak disturbance will pass through early Friday and deliver a little light rain late tonight into Friday morning, the sunshine returns later Friday and lasts through most of what should be a fairly nice first weekend of October weather-wise. High pressure should deliver lots of sunshine Saturday into early Sunday before clouds increase ahead of another fast-moving system that will deliver another round of light rain Sunday night into Monday. While there will be some raindrops Friday morning and again Sunday evening on either side of the weekend, a mainly dry weekend should be sandwiched in between. All the while, cooler air continues to become more established, with highs mostly in the mid 60s into early next week, just a touch below our average high for early October. In our skies, the first of two full moons this October rises this evening, with the second rising on Halloween, which will also be a blue moon since it's the second full moon of the month.
TONIGHT
A weak cold front will lie along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coastlines tonight while a weak area of low pressure will develop along the front over North Carolina and track northward overnight. The result for our area will be thickening and increasing clouds from south to north overnight with a little light rain also moving in from south to north, mainly after midnight. Lows once again should dip down to either side of 50 degrees.
FRIDAY
As our aforementioned weak disturbance slides through in the morning, the day begins with clouds and a little light rain, ending before or around midday for most of us. The afternoon looks drier with some sunshine returning, but it will be a little cooler as a result of the cloudy and damp start, with highs only in the mid 60s. Rainfall amounts look mostly light, either side of 0.10" of rain.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days with mostly sunny skies and a crisp, cool feel with seasonably cool highs in the low to mid 60s once again, but overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s with some patchy frost thanks to mainly clear skies and light winds. While Sunday begins with sunshine, clouds will increase ahead of our next weather maker, an area of low pressure that will track across the Ohio Valley and in our direction by Monday. A few showers are possible by Sunday evening, especially west of the Lehigh Valley, with steadier rain showers coming in Sunday night and lingering into Monday.
MONDAY
Our low pressure will reorganize off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Monday and slide out to sea, but linger long enough to give us a mostly cloudy and damp start to the week with some rain showers hanging around. Highs will be in the low 60s given the cloudy and wet weather, before the sunshine returns on Tuesday.