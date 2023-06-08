TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a spotty evening shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Air quality slowly improves. Low: 49
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers or a rumble of thunder. Patchy haze lingers. High: 71
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an evening shower, then some clearing late. Low: 49
While Thursday featured more haze, more smoke, and continued poor air quality, it wasn't nearly as bad as the thick, choking smoke we saw on Wednesday. The day saw slow but steady improvements in air quality, and those trends should continue into Friday. Weather-wise, expect a cloudier day on Friday to wrap up the week as a weak disturbance drops in from New England, bringing the chance for a few scattered showers but certainly not the soaking rain we increasingly need. Any rainfall amounts on Friday will be light and scattered, and likely only a few hundredths of an inch of rain, with unseasonably cool highs only in the low 70s. We'll warm up and dry out for the weekend, with partly sunny skies and highs climbing back into the upper 70s on Saturday, then low to mid 80s Sunday, with perhaps some pockets of hazy skies still possible into the first half of the weekend. Come Monday, we are still on track to finally get a widespread rain, the best chance for wet weather area-wide in over a month. Rainfall totals may average around a half inch to an inch, hopefully the latter, which will certainly help the increasing drought conditions. Rain is most likely later Monday into Monday night.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
While there could be a spotty evening shower tonight, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley, most of us will remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some lingering haze. Air quality should continue to slowly improve overnight, with cool overnight lows down around 50 degrees by early Friday morning.
FRIDAY
Expect more clouds on Friday and another cool day for early June, with highs again around 70 degrees for most. Skies should average out partly to mostly cloudy, with continued improvements in air quality with less haze and smoke. As a weak disturbance pivots around a stubborn New England low pressure, expect some scattered and mostly light rain showers anytime during the day, with scattered and light the key words and rainfall amounts a few hundredths at most. So this won't be a drought-denter by any means, but there's hope for some more soaking rains early next week. Skies should clear Friday night, setting up a nice weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend looks partly sunny, warmer, dry, and pleasant, with perhaps some lingering mostly high altitude haze/smoke on Saturday, then a wind shift from the southwest Sunday (and rain Monday) should hopefully scour out anything that remains altogether. Look for increasingly warm sunshine through the weekend then, with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and then low to mid 80s on Sunday, likely the warmest day of the forecast. Clouds will increase later Sunday night.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
A slow moving low pressure and cold front likely brings our first chance of a some widespread rain in quite some time, since late April, likely developing later Monday into Monday night, perhaps lingering into early Tuesday. While too early to talk amounts, a widespread half inch to one inch of rain is certainly possible, likely closer to a half inch but hopefully more in spots, and is a start at denting a 3 to 5 inch rainfall deficit through much of the area since the first day of May. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday with the developing rain.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Monday's rain departs, likely leading to a drier day on Tuesday, then an upper level low that hangs behind may bring a few more scattered showers on Wednesday. Overall, the two days are mostly dry with near or slightly below average temperatures, with highs mostly in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. No big bouts of heat and humidity are in the cards through the next week or more.
TRACK THE WEATHER: