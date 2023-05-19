We're about two-thirds of the way through May, and many of us have seen little or no rain since May first began. For instance, in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos, and North Jersey, it's now been 15 straight days of dry weather. So yes, we really could use some rain. But no, Mother Nature looks intent on keeping the mainly dry pattern right on going through most of next week, with one small exception. That comes on Saturday, with some mostly afternoon and evening scattered rain showers ahead of a cold front, showers that will not put a dent in our growing rainfall deficit. Then it's right back to another extended stretch of mainly dry weather, starting Sunday and lasting through most if not all of next week, right through the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Temperature-wise, it looks like a seasonably mild/warm stretch of weather, with highs mostly in the 70s, perhaps flirting with the 80-degree mark on occasion.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should average partly to mostly cloudy overnight, and it will be much milder than the 20s and 30s we shivered to just a few nights ago. Thanks to the clouds and a light southerly breeze, lows will only be around 50 degrees. Despite the increase in clouds, we'll remain dry overnight. The exception will be closer to the NJ/DE beaches, which may see some showers towards morning as a weak low pressure drifts up along the coast.
SATURDAY
The weekend should kick-off with a mostly cloudy day on Saturday, but there will likely be a few breaks of sun, and the day overall is more dry than wet. Along the NJ/MD/DE beaches, we'll see the cloudiest weather and some morning showers or rain as a weak low pressure slides up the coast. Elsewhere, we'll have to wait for the actual cold front to approach to give us the chance of some needed rain. But don't expect much, with only some scattered showers and at most a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch of rain, not enough to have any impact on our extended dryness. Highs will be around or just above the 70° mark, with the later afternoon and early evening the most likely chance for a few passing rain showers. Skies should then clear out overnight.
SUNDAY
The sunshine returns on Sunday, as do warmer temperatures, with skies becoming partly sunny and highs inching up to the mid to upper 70s. So color this the better weekend day, and there's more days like it through most of next week.
ALL OF NEXT WEEK
Early next week, much like later next week, looks mostly or entirely dry, with an extended stretch of partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm days with highs mostly in the 70s, mostly mid to upper 70s. Rain chances look minimal to near zero, with day-to-day slight variations in the temperatures and winds the only "excitement' for meteorologists to track. In short, a bored meteorologist is usually a good sign of a long period of nice weather. We'll increasingly need the rain, but we're looking primarily rain-free through at least next Friday.
MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND (EARLY LOOK)
High pressure should be parked over the Northeast US and Eastern Canada, with a low pressure or some unsettled weather lurking over the Southeast US or just off the Southeast coast. Those look to be two main players on the holiday weekend weather map. Presuming that is the case, it right now looks like the high will continue to control our weather, with warm and dry weather through at least Saturday and Sunday. If the high weakens and that southeast moisture can slide up the coast, the forecast could turn wetter. But in a stubbornly dry pattern like we've seen all month, that seems to be the less likely scenario right now. However, there's plenty of time to watch next weekend's forecast.
