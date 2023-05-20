Weather in a word this May: dry. And despite plenty of clouds and a few showers on Saturday, dry will continue to be the going theme of the forecast through all of next week as well. So Saturday is our one shot at rain, and for most of us, it likely won't amount to much. For eastern Pennsylvania and northwestern New Jersey, it's likely a few showers later in the afternoon or evening ahead of a cold front, likely amounting to a few hundredths of an inch of rain, certainly not enough to alleviate the month-long dryness. Now if you travel farther east, especially closer to the New Jersey and Delaware shore, it will be wetter with some showers for much of the day, so it won't be a beach day. No matter how much or how little rain you see Saturday, it may be it through next Saturday, as all of next week looks to feature partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably and comfortably warm highs generally around 75-80 degrees each day, with comfy overnight lows either side of the 50° mark. So enjoy the predominantly nice weather, and keep those garden hoses at the ready.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
The weekend will get off to a mainly cloudy start on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day across the board. The beaches of NJ/DE/MD will have the wettest day, with occasional showers/rain throughout the day as a weak coastal low provides some steadier rain. Elsewhere, the day is much less wet, and likely more dry than wet overall across eastern PA and northwestern NJ. While some of the coastal low showers may impact interior New Jersey at times, eastern PA will have to wait for a cold front later today or this evening to bring a few showers, but nothing more. Rainfall amounts for most will be a few hundredths to at most a tenth of an inch or two…but areas closer to the shore could see up to an inch. Given the clouds throughout the day, it will be the coolest day of the forecast with highs around 70 degrees.
TONIGHT
While a few showers may linger into the evening ahead of our cold front, that front should sweep them and the associated clouds away, allowing skies to become partly cloudy overnight. There's no cold air behind this front, as it instead warms up for the second half of the weekend. And our overnight low will again be a relatively mild 50-55 degrees as we dry and clear as the night progresses.
SUNDAY
The sunshine returns on Sunday, as do warmer temperatures, with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs inching up to the upper 70s. So color this the better weekend day, and there's more days like it through most of next week.
ALL OF NEXT WEEK
Early next week, much like later next week, looks mostly or entirely dry, with an extended stretch of partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm days with highs mostly around 75-80 degrees and comfy nighttime lows around the 50-degree mark. Rain chances look minimal to near zero, with day-to-day slight variations in the temperatures and winds the only "excitement' for meteorologists to track. In short, a bored meteorologist is usually a good sign of a long period of nice weather. We'll increasingly need the rain, but rain chances look fairly scarce for the foreseeable future. Outside of the small chance of a shower or sprinkle on Monday afternoon or again early Thursday, it's entirely dry through the week.
MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND (EARLY LOOK)
High pressure should be parked over the Northeast US and Eastern Canada, with a low pressure or some unsettled weather lurking over the Southeast US or just off the Southeast coast. Those look to be two main players on the holiday weekend weather map. Presuming that is the case, it right now looks like the high will continue to control our weather through at least the start of the weekend Saturday. Thereafter, the high could hold on, at which point we remain warm and dry through Memorial Day. Or, that southeast low could drift north up the coast and bring in more clouds, cooler temperatures, and some rain chances later in the weekend. Both are possible, so right now, it looks like the first half of the holiday weekend would be the nicest, with questions for the second half.
TRACK THE WEATHER: