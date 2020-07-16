Thursday made four straight days of mostly dry weather, although it came with more clouds and therefore somewhat cooler temperatures compared to the rest of the week so far. Clouds mixed with some breaks of sun as the day progressed, with highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s with still fairly tolerable humidity levels. On the weather map, the high pressure over Eastern Canada that has been the reason for this week's nice weather is slowly sliding away and losing its grip on the area. That will allow a cold front to approach later tonight into Friday, bringing with it a more humid air mass and a chance for a little rain overnight into Friday. Our front will be relatively weak and lack the oomph to create much more than a few showers or a thunderstorm, and will then actually dissipate altogether early Saturday. So it's a cold front in name only, as temperatures will actually get hotter over the weekend, as 90-degree temperatures return for the first time in a week for most of us. Despite the building heat and high humidity, high pressure should be in charge and squash any thunderstorm development, leading to a mainly dry weekend. As another cold front approaches early next week, shower and thunderstorm chances will increase as the hot and humid weather remains in place, although temperatures will back off slightly from their peak Sunday and Monday.
TONIGHT
As our first cold front closes in from the west tonight, our shower and thunderstorm chances will increase a bit. Now granted, it will still probably take a while for any activity to move into our area, so while a stray shower or thunderstorm may be around early on tonight, it likely won’t be until after midnight that shower or thunderstorm coverage increases just a bit. But even then, only scattered activity is expected and not everyone will get wet. Overnight lows should only drop into the upper 60s and the humidity will become more noticeable.
FRIDAY
The aforementioned cold front will slowly slide south and east through the area during the day, bringing plenty of clouds but still some sunshine. No washout is expected, certainly nothing like last Friday when Tropical Storm Fay brought a heavy, soaking rain. However, Friday does represent our best chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm. It will be a warm and humid day with highs back up near seasonable and in the mid 80s. As of right now, the threat for severe storms or flash flooding appears to be fairly low.
THIS WEEKEND
As our front more or less washes itself out along the coast, we're left with no relief in its wake. On the contrary, the heat will continue to build over the weekend with lower 90s likely for highs on Saturday and mid 90s expected by Sunday. Heat Index temperatures may approach 100 degrees on Sunday. The weekend also looks to be dry courtesy of surface high pressure building in along with a ridge of high pressure high above in the jet stream building overhead as well.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Another front approaches later Monday, and may hang out nearby for a good part of the week. That means almost daily chances for a few showers and thunderstorms, but it certainly won't rain all day every day. It will be hot and humid to start the week, with the hottest temperatures early in the week and the heat easing a bit by the middle of the week, but probably not the humidity. The highest thunderstorm chances appear to be centered on Wednesday, at least the way things look right now.