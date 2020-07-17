Thursday made four straight days of mostly dry weather, although it came with more clouds and therefore somewhat cooler temperatures compared to the rest of the week so far. Clouds mixed with some breaks of sun as the day progressed, with highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s with still fairly tolerable humidity levels. On the weather map, the high pressure system over Eastern Canada that has been the reason for this week's nice weather is now sliding away allowing a cold front to approach today. Ahead of the front, a warmer and more humid air mass will push into our area along with the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm. Our front will be relatively weak however and lack the oomph to create any real organized strong storms. The front will then actually dissipate altogether early Saturday. So it's a cold front in name only, as temperatures will actually get hotter over the weekend, as 90-degree temperatures return for the first time in a week for most of us. Despite the building heat and high humidity, high pressure should be in charge and squash any thunderstorm development, leading to a mainly dry weekend. As another cold front approaches early next week, shower and thunderstorm chances will increase as the hot and humid weather remains in place, although temperatures will back off slightly from their peak Sunday and Monday.
TODAY
The aforementioned cold front will slowly slide south and east through the area during the day, bringing plenty of clouds but still some sunshine, certainly later this afternoon. No washout is expected, certainly nothing like last Friday when Tropical Storm Fay brought a heavy, soaking rain. However, today does represent our greatest chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm. It will be a warmer and more humid day compared to Thursday with highs back up near seasonable in the mid 80s. As of right now, the threat for severe storms or flash flooding appears to be fairly low and it's another situation where not everyone sees rain.
TONIGHT
Our cold front will move through this evening keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast, again nothing too terribly organized or strong. That chance for showers and storms will then exit the region overnight as the cold front slides off to the south and east of Interstate 95. The air will remain muggy as skies turn out partly cloudy overnight and lows drop into the upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
As our front more or less washes itself out along the coast, we're left with no relief in its wake. On the contrary, the heat will continue to build over the weekend with lower 90s likely for highs on Saturday and mid 90s expected by Sunday. Heat Index temperatures may approach 100 degrees on Sunday. The weekend also looks to be dry courtesy of surface high pressure building in along with a ridge of high pressure high above in the jet stream building overhead as well. It’s also important to point out that the National Weather Service has placed the Lehigh Valley, Berks, Delaware Valley, much of New Jersey, and all of Delaware under an Excessive Heat Watch from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities during this period. It will be extra important to check on the young, elderly, and pets during the period as well.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Another front approaches later Monday, and may hang out nearby for a good part of the week. That means almost daily chances for a few showers and thunderstorms, but it certainly won't rain all day every day. It will be hot and humid to start the week, with the hottest temperatures early in the week and the heat easing a bit by the middle of the week, but probably not the humidity. The highest thunderstorm chances appear to be centered on Wednesday, at least the way things look right now.