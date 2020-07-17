Weather Alert

NJZ007>010-012-013-020-027-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-172100- /O.CON.KPHI.EH.A.0001.200719T1600Z-200721T2200Z/ Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Ocean- Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Jackson, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 351 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The exact temperatures and heat index values will depend on the amount of cloud cover and coverage of thunderstorms each day. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. && $$